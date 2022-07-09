Ten months after Hurricane Ida damaged a museum celebrating New Orleans' African American parading culture, the Backstreet Cultural Museum is reopening. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that a parade is planned Saturday from the original building to the new museum site blocks away. The founder's daughter says the former bar where the museum is now located is smaller than the first building. Dominique Dilling-Francis says that means she will have to rotate exhibits rather than showing everything in the collection at once. Hurricane Ida left holes in the roof and water inside the original building after it crashed ashore in August 2021 as a powerful Category 4 storm.