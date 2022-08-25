Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. She filed a petition to end the marriage last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple owns a home. The 76-year-old star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises and the 54-year-old businesswoman and former model married in London in 1997. It was the third marriage for him, the first for her. They have three daughters together, but all are adults, so there are no custody issues to resolve. They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before breaking up and reconciling.