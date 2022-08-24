Dennis The Menace

Laurie Hertzel: Books for sale, by the pound

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

The other morning I was drinking coffee, minding my own business, when a message popped up on my computer screen — a friend had sent me a link to an ad for books. These weren't just any books, but "real authentic books" of "varying colors" that were "tastefully weathered"; books, in other wo…

Review: 'Perish,' by LaToya Watkins

  • Jenny Shank - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: In this searing debut novel, a Texas family addresses its darkest secrets as its matriarch lies dying.

Review: 'Touch,' by Olaf Olafsson

  • Michael Schaub - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: A retiring restaurateur reconnects with an old love in this beautiful novel set during the first days of COVID-19.

Review: 'Haven,' by Emma Donoghue

  • Marion Winik - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: Three monks in seventh-century Ireland head to a remote island for prayer and penance.

Review: 'Raising Lazarus,' by Beth Macy

  • Mark Kramer - Star Tribune (TNS)

NONFICTION: A companion to her prize-winning "Dopesick," Macy's new book explores the fallout of the opioid crisis — and those who try to stem the tide.

Mary McNamara: Why is it so hard to talk about marriage?

  • Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

I've been thinking about marriage a lot lately. My 25th wedding anniversary is coming up and I keep waiting to get some sort of a performance-review notice in my email. Not that I know what I'd say for either the self- or the spouse evaluation part — maybe I'd just upload Elaine Stritch sing…

Stephanie Allain, Donald De Line to lead Producers Guild

  • AP

The Producers Guild of America has elected Hollywood veterans Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line as its new co-presidents. The organization made the announcement Tuesday. Allain, a longtime producer behind films like “Dear White People,” “Hustle & Flow” and “Beyond the Lights,” is the first woman of color to assume the role in the organization’s history. De Line’s credits include “Ready Player One,” “The Italian Job” and “Pain & Gain.” The nonprofit trade group represents more than 8,000 producers in film, television and new media and is behind the annual Producers Guild Awards, which has become the best bellwether for predicting the best picture winner at the Oscars.