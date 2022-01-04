- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The first film in Denis Villeneuve's two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic tops the DVD releases for the week of Jan. 11.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Poupelle of Chimney Town" manages to do something most people would tell you is impossible: Feel empathy for a pile of smelly trash. It's a fitting feat for a film that encourages you to keep believing in your dreams even if everyone else belittles them or tells you you're wrong.
- Jason Schreier - Bloomberg News (TNS)
It has been nearly eight years since development began on Ken Levine’s next video game. Levine, the creator of the hugely influential "BioShock" series, is an auteur of the medium. He embodies everything that comes with the title, according to people who have worked for him: a singular brill…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
What would you do to save the life of your child?
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Autumn movies burst with color; winter movies quietly glow in icy shades of white. Should you be looking for something to watch while waiting for the temperatures to rise, here are a handful of entertaining movies set during the coldest of seasons. (I'm leaving out the most obvious choices b…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — The sight of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her cap in the air welcomes visitors to Nicollet Mall. Marion Ross, who played Marion Cunningham on "Happy Days," returned to her hometown of Albert Lea last July for the unveiling of her bronze sculpture. Now it's time for Minnesota to hon…
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
‘100% not true’: Betty White’s agent debunks rumors that the star died a few days after booster shot
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Betty White died of natural causes and did not receive a COVID booster shot a few days before her death, contrary to online rumors, her friend and agent Jeff Witjas said Monday.
- AP
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday set a Jan. 28 date for the resentencing of “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.
- Mike Stunson - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
Fans of iconic actress Betty White are coming up with ways to honor her on what would have been her 100th birthday.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
David Bowie’s estate is starting off 2022 with a nice chunk of change.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Patton Oswalt doubled back Sunday after attempting to have a “nice comment thread” on a photo he posted with longtime friend and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Emmy-winning composer Stephen J. Lawrence, whose work on “Sesame Street” spanned decades, has died at age 82, the nonprofit organization behind the children’s series confirmed.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Patton Oswalt took the stage with fellow stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle on New Year’s Eve, but he says that shouldn’t be read as an endorsement of his pal’s controversial takes.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The week is off to a great start for fans of The Weeknd.
- AP
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sky Sports News has been dropped from U.S. television following the shutdown of the NBC Sports Network.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Reparo!
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Before "This Is Us," Milo Ventimiglia had only a cursory familiarity with Pittsburgh. The Southern California native had been here a few times doing branded-content work with American Eagle Outfitters at its South Side headquarters, but he had never thought too critically about …
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The late Betty White famously had a massive crush on fellow screen icon Robert Redford, and now the “Natural” actor says he “had a crush on her, too!”
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A previously sealed $500,000 lawsuit settlement in 2009 between Jeffrey Epstein and an American woman that Prince Andrew claims protects him from an ongoing lawsuit was made public Monday.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
At this point, William Shakespeare plays have been adapted ad nauseam for the big screen. It's not enough anymore to just present the Bard's melodious words and classic stories in movie form; a filmmaker needs to set his version of these well-worn tales apart from the crowd through his or he…