The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo and Silk Sonic each took home big prizes at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, an upbeat and drama-free ceremony after the chaos of the Academy Awards last week.
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As most Grammy Awards viewers were sadly aware, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was supposed to be pounding his kit with the band at this year's ceremony. Tragically, though, less than two weeks ago, Hawkins, 50, was found dead in a Bogota, Colombia, hotel room.
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Pianist, singer, songwriter and “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” bandleader Jon Batiste won album of the year at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday night for “We Are,” his politically focused jazz album, upsetting nine other long players by artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and the duo …
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Silk Sonic, the magnetic team of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has won record of the year at the 2022 Grammys for its retro-funk ballad "Leave the Door Open."
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The predictions for the 64th Grammy Awards are in and, with a diverse group of nominees, the Recording Academy will honor artists ranging from 95-year-old Tony Bennett to 19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo (both of which have won awards in the Premiere Ceremony) today in Las Vegas.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared onscreen Sunday at the 2022 Grammy Awards to deliver a powerful speech about the war in his home country.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Grammys host Trevor Noah kicked off Sunday’s show with plenty of lighthearted quips about music’s biggest stars — and an allusion to Will Smith’s infamous Oscars outburst.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Olivia Rodrigo was named best new artist at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, punctuating a rapid ascent to pop stardom that began in early 2021 when her song “Drivers License” became an instant cultural phenomenon.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Billie Eilish paid tribute Sunday to Taylor Hawkins by wearing a shirt bearing the late Foo Fighters drummer’s likeness at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
- AP
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Get a kick out of this: At the age of 95, jazz singer Tony Bennett has become the second-oldest winner of a Grammy Award.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Porter went with fuchsia and Mickey Guyton rocked an ombre silver and gold fringe dress as the music crowd didn't disappoint on the Grammys red carpet Sunday, doing Las Vegas proud in wild, whimsical and meaningful looks with lots of bright color and plenty of skin.
- By The Associated Press
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A list of early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Comedian Michael Che defended former “Saturday Night Live” comic Chris Rock on Saturday’s show. According to Che, everyone has their struggles.
- AP
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the 64th annual Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday in Las Vegas (all times local):
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actress Estelle Harris, who played Estelle Costanza on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” has died.
- AP
-
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — James Alexander, the last surviving member of The Bar-Kays band that backed soul music star Otis Redding, will have a street renamed after him in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, Stax Museum said.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Several Grammy Awards performers such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste have a chance to carve their names in the show's history books Sunday.
- By ANGELE LATHAM, The Jackson Sun
-
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A new toy store has opened in Hub City, bringing nostalgic vintage toys and a wide variety of pop culture merchandise to customers of all ages.
- By JACOB PUCCI, The Fayetteville Observer
-
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — It was in Okinawa, Japan, where Chris Dodson saw a documentary about Bobby Flay and decided he wanted to be a chef.
- By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. She was 93.