- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West knows how to make a splash even with a listening event.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — “The View” canceled a planned appearance Wednesday by a woman who settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against Bill O'Reilly, after the former Fox News Channel personality sought and received a restraining order against her.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension.
- Brian McCollum Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
Aretha Franklin's youngest son, who has lambasted other projects about his late mother, has co-signed the forthcoming film "Respect" portraying the Queen of Soul's life and music.
- Brian McCollum Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
Motown founder Berry Gordy has been named a Kennedy Center honoree, one of five figures to be celebrated in December for exceptional achievement in arts and culture.
- Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
NBC and its affiliate cable networks and streaming channels will air more than 7,000 hours of Olympic coverage out of Japan, some live, some tape delayed.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
-
The main voice you want to hear from in "Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage" is Fred Durst, frontman for Limp Bizkit, whose Saturday evening set at the 1999 festival embodied the idiotic fiasco the entire festival became.
- Brian McCollum Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
DETROIT — For the first time in perhaps a long time, Martha Reeves was at a loss for words.
- Christopher Knight Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Around 1340 or 1345, when he was painting the two multipanel private altarpieces now at the center of a captivating new exhibition at the J. Paul Getty Museum, Paolo Veneziano — Paul the Venetian — could not have known that in just a few short years the great port city on the l…
- Ashley Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Netflix's new reality series "Sexy Beasts" asks singles to find romance while wearing fantastical, highly detailed prosthetics. When the trailer debuted last month, it appeared to be the vibrantly colored lovechild of "The Masked Singer" and "Love Is Blind," and was described with confused-b…
LONDON (AP) — Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon said Wednesday that he’s “heart and soul” against letting the band’s songs be used in an upcoming television drama about the pioneering punk outfit, dismissing the TV series as “nonsense.”
- Michael Rietmulder The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
It feels like Brandi Carlile hasn’t stepped out of the spotlight since her career-altering “By the Way, I Forgive You” album dropped back in early 2018. We’re not complaining, but it’s hard to believe that was already three-plus years ago.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Zoe Lister-Jones wasn’t expecting to make a best friend while casting her reboot of “The Craft.” Then Cailee Spaeny walked in.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A little over a month after celebrating her 90th birthday, Marla Gibbs, who gained fame in classic TV sitcoms “The Jeffersons” and “227,” on Tuesday got the 2,698th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. I am interested in the Optoma HD28HDR, Nebula Solar Portable and Nebula Cosmos projectors you reviewed recently. The Optoma needs an external sound system for home entertainment use, as well as a signal source such as a streaming box or Blu-ray player. The Nebula projectors have built-in …
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Britney Spears’ anti-conservatorship crusade led two U.S. House lawmakers to unveil a new bipartisan bill Tuesday aimed at protecting people in legal guardianships.
‘Ted Lasso’ review: An alternate version of reality where basic human decency is valued above all else. The Jason Sudeikis comedy is back for Season 2
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The first season of “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who takes a job managing a professional soccer team in England, ended with the mustachioed man of the show’s title winning over his skeptics: The soused fandom in the pubs, the team’s fabulous but scheming…
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
If you don't like a Todd Haynes movie when it's released, wait a few years.
- Wendy Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The TV drama "Itaewon Class," about a young entrepreneur who seeks to avenge his father's death by taking down his rival at a powerful corporation, has built a loyal global following on Netflix.
- Malcom Forbes Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A thrilling debut in which a pilot must crash his plane to save his family.
- Mark Athitakis Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A migrant child washes up on a beach — alive — in Omar El Akkad's follow-up to "American War."