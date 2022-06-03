After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle as they try to rebuild their images and careers. Depp already has a head start: Wednesday's jury verdict largely favored his narrative, that his ex-wife defamed him by accusing him of abusing her. Eric Dezenhall is a crisis mitigator in Washington with no involvement in the case. He says Depp can still have a solid career “if he takes things slowly." In contrast, Dezenhall says Heard “has a mountain to climb" because some see her as abusing the worthy #MeToo movement.