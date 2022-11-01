Shanghai Disneyland has closed as a COVID-19 precaution and visitors temporarily kept in the park for virus testing. Postings on social media said some amusements kept operating for guests who were blocked from leaving. Walt Disney Co. and the city government said the park closed Monday for virus testing of staff and visitors but gave no details of a possible outbreak. Disney said Tuesday that all guests had left the park following testing. While other countries are easing anti-virus measures, China has stuck to a severe “Zero COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every case. Last week, 1.3 million residents of one Shanghai district were told to stay in their homes while they underwent virus tests.