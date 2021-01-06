Dilbert

Dilbert
0
0
0
0
0

+5
Review: Vanessa Kirby is raw, dynamic in ‘Pieces of a Woman’
Entertainment
AP

Review: Vanessa Kirby is raw, dynamic in ‘Pieces of a Woman’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

“ Pieces of a Woman ” begins with a tragedy. Martha (Vanessa Kirby) is expecting her first child with her partner Sean (Shia LaBeouf). For a few minutes, we see them in the final stages of preparation for life with a baby: She’s saying farewell to her co-workers and packing up her things; He…

+3
Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'Sheena' star, dead at 65
Entertainment
AP

Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'Sheena' star, dead at 65

  • By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has died, several hours after she was mistakenly declared dead by her publicist and her partner. She was 65.

Entertainment
AP

What to stream: Catch up on the best of 2020

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

January is always a strange time for new movie releases, which are usually eclipsed by the crush of awards season. Although the Oscars aren’t planned for several more months, it’s still a slow month for new movies, especially after the flurry of qualifying runs and best of the year lists tha…

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: 'Redemption Day' a no-thrills thriller

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Gary Dourdan deserves better. The former “CSI” star, also known for “Alien: Resurrection,” has a strong screen presence that suggests something deeper beneath the surface. Unfortunately, his star turn in the abduction thriller “Redemption Day,” the feature debut of Moroccan producer Hicham H…