ROME (AP) — Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was scrolling through Twitter a few years ago when she saw a headline that a film adaptation of “The White Tiger” was in the works. She immediately got on the phone to her agent. Her request: Please call the producers and offer her services. At the very least, she wante…
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper said Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex had no reasonable expectation of privacy for a letter she sent to her estranged father after her marriage to Prince Harry.
- Oline H. Cogdill South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
-
"A Crooked Tree" by Una Mannion; Harper (320 pages, $27.99)
- Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. I read your article about watching television broadcasts with antennas. I have antennas and they work great, but the hesitance I have to cutting the cable is losing my ability to record programming on a DVR. Could you talk about recording options for over-the-air broadcasts, and how they work?
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
The days are getting longer, right? That means more time for reading, at least by my definition. Here are a half-dozen recommended paperback, if your bedside table is currently bare.
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
For a whole lot of reasons, it might feel right this month to focus on books that take us somewhere else — to another time and place far from here.
- Christopher Borrelli Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Someone must leap into the abyss.
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
"Gotta be careful where you're pokin'," says a character to sheriff Sam Deeds (Chris Cooper). "Who knows what you'll find."
- Chris Riemenschneider Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Confession: The "best albums of 2020" list I ran a few weeks ago was largely a sham.
- Jacqueline Cutler New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Prisoners of History: What Monuments to World II Tell us About our History and Ourselves” by Keith Lowe; William Collins (302 pages, $29.99)
- Gustavo Arellano Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
You know what this divided, embittered, frightened country needs right now to help heal ourselves after four years of Donald J. Trump?
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Paying for yet another streaming service may seem like a budget-breaker. But for those who prefer manatees to Mandalorians, Discovery Plus is a tempting addition.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Kicking the week off with Martin Luther King Jr. Day makes this one a great time for families to discuss and remember the celebrated civil rights leader and his legacy fighting for racial justice. There are quite a few streaming specials and films that can help start those conversations and …
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Last year's SAG Awards both made history and foreshadowed history when "Parasite" became the first non-English-language film to win its film ensemble prize. Bong Joon Ho's masterful thriller of course went on to win the Oscar for best picture, and you could make a case that the momentum for …
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Dozens of U.K. music stars including Elton John, Ed Sheeran and conductor Simon Rattle say musicians have been “shamefully failed” by the British government, which has left them facing post-Brexit restrictions on touring in the European Union.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
-
Gaga. J. Lo. Hanks. Legend. Miranda. Bruuuuuce.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Two of Fox News Channel's top news executives involved in the controversial — but correct — election night call of Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden are out at the network.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony by Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend about her sexual experiences with consenting adults can remain secret when a transcript is released next week, a judge said Tuesday.
HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Bow Wow apologized after Houston’s mayor called him out for attending a crowded gathering at a city nightclub during a weekend packed with concerts as Texas continues to grapple with the coronavirus.
- Julia Barajas Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Just days ahead of the inauguration, prominent Black musicians posted a video calling on the incoming Biden-Harris administration to address racism and police brutality in the United States.