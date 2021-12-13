Dilbert

Pharrell to college grads: ‘We are the emerging majority’
Pharrell to college grads: ‘We are the emerging majority’

  The Virginian-Pilot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams on Saturday told the newest graduates of a historically Black university in Virginia to act like “the emerging majority” and help develop the area's businesses and culture.

Judge OKs regulators' subpoena for 'Rust' assistant director

  AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set must make himself available for an interview with state workplace safety regulators, a judge has decided.

Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants
Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

  AP

LONDON (AP) — People lined up Saturday in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy — a T-shirt created to help four defendants charged over the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader.