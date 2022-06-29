Chris Pratt’s respect for people serving in the U.S. military runs deep, so much so that he uses veterans in his new Amazon series, “The Terminal List.'' In the 2013 movie “Zero Dark Thirty,” Pratt played a SEAL team member. To prepare for the role, he shadowed Navy SEAL Jared Shaw who became one of his best friends. Shaw introduced Pratt to the book “The Terminal List” by Jack Carr. Pratt then adapted the book into the TV series that also stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu and Jeanne Tripplehorn. Former military members appear on screen and work behind-the-scenes. Shaw is an associate producer and has a role in the show. "The Terminal List'' debuts July 1.