- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Generous tax credits have brought in a flood of TV and film production into the state of Georgia. Hear are the top 96 domestic grossing films since 2008 shot (at least in part) here. I credit www.boxofficemojo for the numbers. (I have been regularly updating this list since 2018.)
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. After reading your review of the London “Decca” cartridges I plan on buying the London Maroon for my Technics SL-1200M5G turntable. This would be the most expensive cartridge I have ever purchased, by a significant margin. Is it hard to set up, how long does the stylus last and can it be …
5 questions with: Screenwriter-journalist Gary Goldstein on his debut novel, 'The Last Birthday Party'
- Michael James Rocha - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
In Gary Goldstein's new book, "The Last Birthday Party," Jeremy Lerner turns 50, and it all goes downhill from there. Or does it? We asked Goldstein, an accomplished and prolific screenwriter and journalist, to talk about the book — his debut novel.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 9:
- Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Jaime Cortez's hilarious short story collection gives incisive glimpses of blue-collar Mexican American life.
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A debut collection centered on myriad facets of the Korean-American experience.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
These two are grappling with a lot.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
To very young kids who like cartoon dogs driving shiny vehicles, "Paw Patrol: The Movie" may be awesome. To grown-ups, it may be an aggressively under-written, 88-minute toy commercial.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- +3
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst said he deeply regretted telling his life story to filmmakers in hopes of restoring his reputation.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic accelerated changes in how people use their televisions, further reducing the dominance in traditional live viewing of what networks are showing, a new study has found.
Coalition of Chicago theaters, CSO and Lyric Opera will require vaccinations and other COVID precautions this fall
- Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — A large number of Chicago-area theaters, dance and performing arts companies, led by the League of Chicago Theatres, announced Tuesday morning they will require COVID-19 precautions including proof of vaccination or negative tests, and masks for audience members, at least through t…
- AP
-
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — A historically black public university in Louisiana has its second female drum major, nearly 70 years after the first.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Huge fan of “A Star Is Born” with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper? Then maybe don’t talk to Barbra Streisand, who starred in the 1976 version of the much-remade flick and has some things to say about its 2018 incarnation.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Alex Newell has been a part of Fred Rogers' neighborhood since he was 2 days old.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- By The Associated Press
-
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
- By The Associated Press
-
Movies US charts:
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Rebecca Hall occupies nearly every fame of the elegant psychological thriller “ The Night House ” and you still leave wanting more of her and her character, Beth.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Rebecca Hall, who stars in "The Night House," knows what you're thinking about movies set in haunted houses. She thinks it, too.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
David Bruckner’s 2017 folk horror film “The Ritual” explored the dangers that lie in the wilderness, following a group of friends dealing with their own personal loss and grief while confronting ancient forest monsters. For his follow-up, “The Night House,” we retreat to the indoors, though …
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Film it and they will watch.