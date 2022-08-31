- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This time last year, I was watching the trailer for Ridley Scott's spicy meatball of a true-crime saga "House of Gucci" on a continuous loop, trying to parse the nuances of Lady Gaga's Italian (?) accent and looking for a cheap online knockoff of Adam Driver's cable-knit ski sweater. I wasn'…
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One of the most revered American game designers is sitting in the lower level of a yacht somewhere off the coast of Canada, discussing how she was unexpectedly dragged back into the life she left behind. Roberta Williams, creator of the franchise "King's Quest," a breakthrough in interactive…
A look inside how the Old Globe is bringing Bollywood's most beloved romance, 'DDLJ,' to the American stage
- Pam Kragen - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — In 1995, 23-year-old Indian filmmaker Aditya Chopra wrote and directed his first Bollywood movie, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." The globe-hopping romantic comedy told the story of two young British Indians, Raj and Simran, who fall hopelessly in love, even though Simran has been…
- John Wenzel - The Denver Post (TNS)
DENVER — In the liner notes for her new album, “Good Person,” Highlands Ranch native Ingrid Andress ends a detailed, heartfelt list of thank-yous with a note to herself.
These Tolkien fans pitched a 50-hour ‘Lord of the Rings’ ‘mega-epic.’ ‘The Rings of Power’ is the result
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne had been writing screenplays together for two decades when Amazon Studios announced it had acquired the rights to make a TV series based on the fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord Of The Rings.”
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Hal Bernton - The Seattle Times (TNS)
In 1940, Seattle-based Boeing engineers designed a massive beast of an aircraft. The B-29 Superfortress — composed of 55,000 parts — had a tail three-stories high, enormous propellers and a 5,500-mile range.
- Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES -- After years of being heartbroken and disappointed by musicians, Laura Warrell finally added them, alongside bartenders and skateboarders, to her list of "Off Limits Men."
- W. Scott Olsen - Star Tribune (TNS)
We talk about getting lost in a book. When we say this, however, there is no fear. No frustration about the lack of a clear path toward the end of a maze. We know that getting lost is the goal.
- Jenny Bhatt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Of India's 1.4 billion people, less than 5% live in the most developed, most "modern" cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. The rest of the population resides in rural and semi-rural areas, and "still-developing" cities. In "The Newlyweds," journalist Mansi Choksi focuses on the lives and loves i…
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — There was always something about the stories of Lucy Westenra and Bertha Mason that Gwendolyn Kiste felt were incomplete — and that's putting it generously.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
"The House of Fortune," Jessie Burton's fourth novel for adults, is that rare, double-headed beast. It is a sequel to the author's first book, "The Miniaturist" (2014), an acclaimed work of historical fiction which enchanted legions of readers. But it is also a standalone novel that can be e…
- Rochelle Olson - Star Tribune (TNS)
At 17, Minneapolis native Emi Nietfeld won a prestigious national writing award and told a Twin Cities newspaper reporter that she wanted to write a memoir. Thirteen years later, "Acceptance" has been published, and it's extraordinary.
- Russ Mitchell - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When I read Pacific Gas and Electric's mission statement aloud to my wife, her eyes narrowed.
- Rita Giordano - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Writer Faleeha Hassan had a strange dream.
- Claude Peck - Star Tribune (TNS)
Putting down this wonderfully sensitive, affecting memoir, I half expected to see wavy fumes — smelling of tobacco, crawfish, beer, rain — rising from the book itself.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
There was a time when comedians knew they had made it when they got to perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." The modern-day equivalent may be working with Judd Apatow. The tireless director and producer behind everything from "Knocked Up" to HBO's "Girls" puts his status to g…
- Dan Kubis - Star Tribune (TNS)
The third story in May-lee Chai's collection "Tomorrow in Shanghai" is titled "The Monkey King of Sichuan." In it, two graduate school friends (Grace and Esther) reunite after many years apart and Grace reveals that she was sexually harassed by a famous professor when they were students.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
If you're going to completely reimagine the stories of two famous literary characters, you might as well do it with style.
- Max Winter - Star Tribune (TNS)
Reading Kathleen Rooney's "Where Are the Snows" is much like walking into an echo chamber from which you emerge enlightened, amused and shaken. In each poem, sounds, ideas and positions rise, repeat and mutate, as in this line from a poem on outer space: "Black hole as home for the Holy Ghos…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Country musician Luke Bell, who was known for songs including "Where Ya Been?" and "The Bullfighter," has died after going missing in Tucson, Arizona, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. He was 32.
- By JERRY BEACH - Associated Press
Timmy Trumpet is hoping to horn in on this most notable season for the New York Mets. The Australian-born musician was at Citi Field with trumpet in hand Tuesday night, ready if needed to pop onto the diamond and perform his song “Narco” live if Mets closer Edwin Diaz emerged from the bullpen to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Born Timothy Smith, Trumpet became fast friends with Diaz earlier this season after reaching out to the player when the song went viral earlier this season. With the crowd applauding, the 40-year-old musician put on a jersey with Diaz’s No. 39 and the name Trumpet on the back and threw out the first ball, an arcing toss to Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin that barely reached the plate.