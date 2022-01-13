Dilbert

Dilbert
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

How Judi Dench takes Kenneth Branagh's breath away

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A couple of years ago, Kenneth Branagh was driving to Judi Dench's Surrey home to read her his screenplay and offer her the role of the grandmother for "Belfast," his personal story about growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1960s during the sectarian strife of the Troubles. Dench and Brana…

Ap
AP

Boogie-woogie pianist Erwin Helfer has seen a lot of Chicago years

  • Steve Knopper - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Twenty years ago, across the Lincoln Park street where Erwin Helfer has lived since 1968, new neighbors moved in and installed a grand piano in their front window — and rarely played it. “A lot of rich people buy grand pianos and use them as furniture,” says the 85-year-old jazz an…

Film armorer blames ammo supplier in deadly "Rust" shooting
Ap
AP

Film armorer blames ammo supplier in deadly "Rust" shooting

  • By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new lawsuit accused an ammunition supplier Wednesday of creating dangerous conditions on a movie set where a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer, by including live ammunition in a box that was supposed to include only dummy rounds.

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Ap
AP

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.

Musicians, friends react to the death of Ronnie Spector
Ap
AP

Musicians, friends react to the death of Ronnie Spector

  • By The Associated Press

Ronnie Spector, who as leader of the girl group The Ronettes sang 1960s hits including “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Her death drew tributes and expressions of grief from music industry colleagues.

Ap
AP

Painting by Marsden Hartley last seen 40 years ago is found

  • Portland Press Herald

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A painting by the American modernist Marsden Hartley that had been missing for 40 years was found in a bank vault, a significant step toward recovering the works of an increasingly appreciated artist who considered himself “the painter of Maine.”

Review: In 'Belle,' a dazzling anime 'Beauty and the Beast'
Ap
AP

Review: In 'Belle,' a dazzling anime 'Beauty and the Beast'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Anime master Mamoru Hosoda makes movies that, even at their most elaborate, can reach such staggeringly emotional heights that they seem to break free of anything you're prepared for in an animated movie — or in most kinds of movies, for that matter.