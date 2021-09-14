Dilbert

Dionne Warwick, star of a new documentary, keeps smiling
Entertainment
AP

Dionne Warwick, star of a new documentary, keeps smiling

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The first standing ovation Dionne Warwick ever received was as a 6-year-old, when her reverend grandfather brought her up to the pulpit of the St. Luke’s AME Church in Newark, New Jersey, where she sang “Jesus Loves Me” for a rapt congregation.

Entertainment
AP

Paula Poundstone: ‘I’m a big advocate of silly. Silly is important’

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

Paula Poundstone is one of the most popular celebrity panelists on the weekly National Public Radio staple news quiz show “Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” and is well-versed on what’s going on in the world. She has a knack for making off-the-cuff wisecracks, sometimes veering in weird directions.

Entertainment
AP

Hollywood says its antiracism is not a ‘fad.’ So we asked for a status update

  • Greg Braxton and Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — When massive protests erupted nationwide last summer after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, the entertainment industry was initially slow to respond. Studios and major corporations responsible for creating content to entertain America kept their distance.

+7
Game show 'The Price Is Right' celebrates its 50th season
National
AP

Game show 'The Price Is Right' celebrates its 50th season

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — If you can remember the price of a 30-ounce jar of mayonnaise, what an Armani purse goes for and how much to pay for an iPhone 12, there's really only one place to shine — “The Price Is Right.”

National
AP

Fox News revives long-running 'COPS' show for its website

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News is reviving the long-running TV series “COPS” for its Fox Nation digital site as part of a pitch to entice police, firefighters and other first responders to sign up for the service.

Lawyer for Prince Andrew vows he'll fight 'baseless' lawsuit
National
AP

Lawyer for Prince Andrew vows he'll fight 'baseless' lawsuit

  • By JIM MUSTIAN - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for Britain's Prince Andrew said Monday that the royal had not been properly served with a copy of a new lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was coerced into having sex with him at age 17, and that he intends to challenge jurisdiction in the case.

Lifestyles
AP

George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder, dies at 95

  • By HILLEL ITALIE and MICHELLE R. SMITH - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — George Wein, an impresario of 20th century music who helped found the Newport Jazz and Folk festivals and set the template for gatherings everywhere from Woodstock to the south of France, died Monday.

+7
