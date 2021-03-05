Dilbert

Review: An updated 'Coming 2 America' for a #MeToo world
  • By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer

Once upon a time, dear children, before you were born, they made a fairytale movie about a kingdom called Zamunda. “Coming to America,” starring Eddie Murphy at the height of his popularity and charisma, became a huge hit and a cult classic.

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.

Elusive artist Banksy confirms he's behind prison artwork

LONDON (AP) — Banksy appears to have thrown his support behind a campaign to turn a former prison in the English town of Reading into an arts venue, a town spokesman said on Thursday, after the street artist confirmed that artwork that appeared on a red brick wall of the prison was of his making.

+6
Still divisive, Dr. Luke resurges at Grammys — as Tyson Trax
  • By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — With dark clouds looming behind him, controversial music producer and hitmaker Dr. Luke rose to the top of the Billboard charts last year with Doja Cat’s ubiquitous funk-pop jam “Say So,” along with Saweetie's anthemic bop “Tap In” and Juice WRLD's Top 5 pop smash “Wishing Well."