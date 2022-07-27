- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
French filmmaker Oliver Assayas' "Irma Vep," a streaming series adaptation of his own movie adaptation of a silent serial, has become a stealthy summer treat, and the finale, which premiered Monday on HBO and HBO Max, sends its characters spinning off in different directions with a joyfully …
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 18:
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: The rare, true story of a young woman in 18th-century America who was raped — and fought her assailant in court.
- Sam Dean - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In late June, I wrote to Mike Davis to see if he'd be up for an interview.
- Samantha Dunn - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
Comedy and tragedy: For actress, producer and TV writer Laura Chinn, they both begin with zits.
Gustavo Arellano: Mike Davis has terminal cancer. But his big worry is what is happening to our world
- Gustavo Arellano - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — You can easily understand why Mike Davis might be glum.
- Vikas Turakhia - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Through a dozen narrators, Oscar Hokeah's debut novel traces the life of Ever Geimausaddle and the Kiowa-Cherokee community that helps raise him.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Readers say their old books are more than objects: They are physical reminders of love.
- Noelle Phillips - The Denver Post (TNS)
-
Editor’s note: The Denver Post respects the wishes of Aurora theater shooting victims and their families that the assailant’s name not be repeated in news stories. In this article, his name is only mentioned in direct quotes by the author.
- Christine Brunkhorst - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A Bemidji, Minn. author's tale of two teenage brothers without prospects, evading the law after setting a massive fire.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
A Black repertory theater in Memphis says it plans to open a tuition-free school for at-risk students and other groups in a historic church that has fallen into disrepair. Hattiloo Theatre said the new program is expected to begin in late 2023. Students will be accepted based on auditions, and two-thirds of admissions will be reserved for low-income and marginalized students. Hattiloo Theater School will host free audition workshops in at-risk neighborhoods. Programs will include youth courses based on experience level and age, a diverse abilities course and a senior citizen course. The school will be housed in the old Third Presbyterian Church, built in 1860.
- By DANIEL POLITI - Associated Press
-
Argentines have gathered to mourn iconic Argentine leader María Eva Duarte de Perón, 70 years after her death. The late leader commonly known as Evita continues to awaken passions in Argentina as some of her followers believe her legacy is more relevant than ever at a time when poverty and inequality are rising as the economy remains stagnated amid galloping inflation. Evita has been the subject of countless books, movies, TV shows and even a Broadway musical, but for some of her oldest, most ardent followers the connection with the actress-turned-political leader is much more personal as they remember how she touched their lives.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Veteran TV journalist Chris Cuomo is coming back to cable news with a new prime-time program on NewsNation starting in the fall, less than a year after his messy breakup with CNN.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — “Leave It to Beaver” star Tony Dow is not dead, according to his family members.
‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver, still alive despite earlier report of death
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Tony Dow, who delighted audiences as big brother Wally Cleaver on the 1950s and '60s sitcom “Leave It to Beaver,” is still alive in hospice care, despite his own management team posting on social media Tuesday that he had died.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Nick Cannon has added another branch to his family tree.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Tony Dow, the longtime actor and producer best known for playing Wally Cleaver on "Leave it to Beaver," died Tuesday morning at the age of 77.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Lizzo is No. 1 and it’s “About Damn Time.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Britney Spears has taken to Instagram again to accuse her family of abusing her during her 13-year conservatorship.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Dwayne Johnson stars as Superman's best friend Krypto the dog in “DC League of Super-Pets,” in theaters Friday. He has to team up with a group of newly powerful shelter pets to save his beloved owner, voiced by John Krasinski, in the new film from the team who wrote “The LEGO Batman Movie.” AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is a straightforward cartoon with a sense of humor about itself and an all-star voice cast that will make it palatable for all ages. “DC League of Super-Pets," a Warner Bros. release, is rated PG.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Adam Lambert’s Halloween-themed “The Witch Hunt” concerts are moving beyond Nevada.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending July 22nd.