UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — After nearly five decades of blowin' in the wind, a double Bob Dylan album finally has a direction home: A man living in San Francisco has mailed the vinyl back to an Ohio library 48 years after it was supposed to be returned.
A big show deserves a big reunion, and few shows were bigger than "Friends."
Taylor Swift is the new ruler of the vinyl kingdom.
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Nonfiction
Review: 'Ahead of the Curve' celebrates lesbian triumph while trying to find new purpose in uncertain times
The true story of how Deneuve magazine — later renamed Curve — was able to launch in 1990 is as outlandish as the best urban legends.
The universe of “The Conjuring” proves it may be reaching its spooky limits when a demon pops up in the latest film from, of all things, a waterbed.
In 2013, a movie about a haunting called “The Conjuring,” starring the charismatic duo of Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as real-life paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren, helmed by “Saw” and “Insidious” auteur James Wan, proved so popular it spun out into a multi-film universe w…
Movies US charts:
NEW YORK (AP) — A play about young Black men trapped on a street corner has positioned itself as the first Broadway show audiences can watch live when the Great White Way restarts.
Actress Annabeth Gish has always been good at turning a sow’s ear into a silk purse. And while the pandemic quarantine left her stranded alone in a Canadian apartment for 14 days, it also proved a treasured experience. “It was a great gift, a positive in the wake of the coronavirus,” she says.
HBO's new drama "Oslo" goes behind the scenes of the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, a landmark moment that marked the first face-to-face agreement between the government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization and an unprecedented move toward peace.
Film and TV actress Romy Walthall, whose decadeslong career included a role in the classic action flick “Face/Off” and appearances on popular series such as “The X-Files,” has died.
As HBO's crime drama "Mare of Easttown" has entered the zeitgeist in recent weeks, Los Angeles Times columnist and culture critic Mary McNamara and staff writer Meredith Blake have traded thoughts on the death of Det. Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) in episode five and theories as to who killed Er…
The HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown” concluded its seven-episode run on Sunday night, drawing the family murder mystery to a close in a twisty finale that remained focused on the human element at the center of the drama. If you’ve now got a “Mare”-sized hole in your viewing schedule, fe…
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Welcome (back) to the jungle: Guns N' Roses is playing an Atlantic City casino this year.
Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 6-12:
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Nobel laureate, a Netflix star and a fashion model are among the board members who helped launch an initiative Tuesday to raise money for LGBT rights groups in Poland, where gay men, lesbians, and bisexual and transgender people face a backlash from the country's cons…
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
Millicent Simmonds is a star on the rise — and a newly minted high school graduate.
Early last month, before the confusion of the CDC's notice that masks are no longer necessary (or are they?), COVID and its devastating intrusions into life — and television productions — was top of mind for the six storytellers gathered remotely, some from as far away as Amsterdam, for The …
The summer TV season is about to roll out in a big way. And, sure, the coming weeks and months will deliver plenty of new shows worth checking out.
A movie about a normal couple that find themselves at the center of a murder mystery tops the DVD releases for the week of June 8.
ATLANTA — Over a swampy, stinging guitar line, Charlie Starr belts the first line of “You Hear Georgia,” the title track of Blackberry Smoke’s seventh studio album:
With all due respect to barbecue, Ben & Jerry's and TikTok's baked feta pasta, the way to humanity's heart is not just through our stomachs. The heart needs nutrients. The brain requires refreshment. The soul must be sustained.
“Friends: The Reunion,” the long-awaited on-screen gathering of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, finally debuted on HBO Max last week.
