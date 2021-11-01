- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — There's a template bloggers at national music outlets often deploy when writing about rappers from Seattle. It starts off noticing our Upper Left geography, maybe something about our rock pedigree and, with a Macklemore caveat, mentions that the region isn't really known for hip-ho…
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — On the new ABC dramedy “Queens,” an all-female hip hop group from the ‘90s is poised for a comeback in middle age. A lot of life has been lived since their first brush with stardom, which has dimmed in the intervening years, and it’s not entirely clear if they’re prepared to step b…
A Titanic survivor lived and died in Chicago’s Chinatown — and inspired one of the 1997 movie’s iconic scenes
- Louisa Chu - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — A nearly unknown Titanic survivor lived in Chicago, died in Chinatown and possibly inspired one of the 1997 film’s most iconic scenes, according to a new documentary, executive produced by filmmaker James Cameron.
Karla Peterson: Don't fight the feeling! Comfort TV doesn't get any cozier than Netflix's 'Virgin River'
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Beer and body butter. Candles and caramel turtles. Peanut butter and potpourri. Lattes, lattes and more lattes.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- The Tennessean
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Grand Ole Opry's broadcast of its 5,000th Saturday show attracted a host of big country music stars to its historic venue.
- By CHINEDU ASADU - Associated Press
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Wole Soyinka, Nigeria's Nobel-winning author, sees his country's many problems — misgoverning politicians, systemic corruption, violent extremists, and kidnapping bandits — yet he does not despair.
- AP
NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son walked out of jail on Saturday and was greeted with dancing and firecrackers, over three weeks after his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship party in Mumbai, the country's financial and entertainment capital.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: