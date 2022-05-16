- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you're young, Latino and slightly prone to melodramatics, you might be the kind of person who stays up for a midnight Bad Bunny album release.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Actor Hamza Haq had always liked performing. But it was his first job, while he was still a university student, that sealed his fate. “I sat in an office and looked at Excel documents all day,” he recalls. “They gave me 40 pages of information about payroll and they said, ‘I need you to cons…
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo replaces Matthew McConaughey as the ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ in Netflix show based on the movie
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Mickey Haller will tell you that everybody lies. He’ll tell you repeatedly, until you believe it. But he doesn’t really believe it himself.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Believe the hype. "Top Gun: Maverick" rules.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong star in this new adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 novel about a preteen girl with pyrokinetic powers made even more famous by Drew Barrymore in a 1984 film. The father-daughter pair is on the run from hired assassins and government bureaucrats interested in studying the little girl's powers. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “Firestarter” is not scary or thrilling, nor is it emotionally resonant or particularly moving and that this outing is simply a dull slog. Rated R, “Firestarter” is currently in theaters and streaming on Peacock+.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
Singer Tina Karol says on a visit to Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion. Karol performed at a charity event on her trip and met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who pledged Japan’s further support for Ukraine. Karol told Kishida that Ukraine was attacked for choosing freedom. She earlier visited Hiroshima and paid tribute to the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing. She said she was inspired by the people’s resilience after the attack and that when Ukrainians rebuild their own country, "you will see a glorious country in the center of Europe.”
- AP
Naomi Judd was celebrated with words and soaring music at a public memorial service. The concert ended with her daughter Wynonna announcing that a tour planned for later this year would go on. Sunday's “River of Time” public memorial was held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. It included performances by Wynonna Judd and some of country's biggest stars, including Brad Paisley, Emmylou Harris and Brandi Carlile. Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before she and daughter Wynonna were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
- AP
Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards will include performances by Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and other artists who have enjoyed chart-topping success. Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live on NBC and its Peacock streaming service beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Becky G, who released the album “Esquemas” on Friday, will perform her hit song “MAMIII,” which topped the Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. Sheeran will deliver a remote performance from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour. Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their sales, airplay, streaming success and touring.
- Susanne Rust - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears announced Saturday that she had miscarried.
- AP
Britney Spears says she has lost a baby early in her pregnancy. Spears announced the loss on Instagram Saturday in a joint post with her partner, Sam Asghari. The pop superstar said in April that she was expecting a child with Asghari. Spears last year gained her freedom from a court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than a decade. The couple called the unborn child their “miracle baby” and say they will keep trying to have children together. The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but also said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship forced her to remain on birth control.
- AP
Judy Woodruff says she plans to step down at anchor of PBS' daily ‘NewsHour’ program at the end of the year. The veteran broadcast journalist has been a notable Washington presence for PBS, CNN and NBC News through the years. She's been anchoring the ‘NewsHour’ alone or with colleagues since 2009. She has been the sole anchor since 2016, following the death of colleague Gwen Ifill. Woodruff told PBS colleagues that she will report on longer pieces or specials for PBS at least through the 2024 presidential election. PBS said an announcement on who will replace her will come this fall.
- By KATE BRUMBACK - Associated Press
A federal trial for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion is set to get underway Monday in Atlanta. The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February of this year. Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years. An accountant who worked for them also faces charges. All three have pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is set for Monday with opening statements expected Tuesday.
- AP
Against the backdrop of a war in Europe, the hugely popular Eurovision Song Contest reaches its flamboyant climax Saturday night as 25 bands perform in front of a live audience in the northern Italian city of Turin, while millions more watch on television around the world. The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra is heavily tipped to win by bookmakers, which are giving the group that mixes traditional Ukrainian rhythms, costumes and dance moves with contemporary hip hop a 60% chance of winning. Britain’s Sam Ryder and Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs are each given a 10% shot, while the Italian duo of Mahmood & Blanco have a 6% chance of winning.