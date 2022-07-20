Dilbert

Review: 'Winter Work,' by Dan Fesperman

  • Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: An engrossing spy thriller in which a Stasi officer and a CIA agent join forces to defeat a common adversary.

An 'emotional' Jennifer Grey opens up about how abortion changed her life

  • Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Jennifer Grey wasn't sure she wanted to keep our appointment. A few hours before, the news alerts had begun flooding in: In a 6-to-3 ruling, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating a constitutional right to abortion that had existed for nearly 50 years. And there's no handbook …

Sesame Place apologizes after Black girls snubbed at parade

  • By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press

A Sesame Street-themed amusement park has apologized after a viral video appearing to show a costumed character waving off two 6-year-old Black girls at a parade in Philadelphia. The mother of one of the girls posted the video from the incident at Sesame Place to Instagram on Saturday. It showed the character Rosita high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing “no” and walking away from the two Black girls who had their arms outstretched. Sesame Place has issued two apologizes since, saying the performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and promising to take action to do better.