- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
A new priest is relocates to an isolated island community and unexpected things start happening in the Netflix horror series “Midnight Mass,” which stars Annabeth Gish as Dr. Sarah Gunning, who she describes as an “anchor and a very solid source of reason and science. She’s medical through a…
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. My kids are making me nuts with constantly having to replace the Lightning charging cables for their iPhones. The official Apple ones aren't great, and the Amazon ones do not seem not to last either. Do you have any recommendations?
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Dreadful." "Ludicrous." "Idiotic."
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
When you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up. In “La Brea,” they take that literally.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 20:
- Patricia L. Hagen - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A quietly dazzling novel that focuses on the last three years in the life of artist Edouard Manet.
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A profoundly affecting story of the lives upended when a man loses his ability to communicate clearly.
Authors of ‘Black Nerd Problems’ just want to expand the church of nerddom and make sure there are seats for all
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was still on my to-watch list. The pandemic didn’t put it on the front burner. Then I read William Evans’ essay, “Into the Spider-Verse Got Three Moments Better Than the Best Moment of Your Favorite Comic Book Movie Not Named Into the Spider-Verse” and I s…
‘Mango Street’ author Sandra Cisneros has long left Chicago, though Chicago won’t leave her: Case and point is her new book, ‘Martita, I Remember You’
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Sandra Cisneros, at 66, firmly ensconced on Chicago’s literary Mount Rushmore, hasn’t lived in Chicago in ages. Not since she made a young, bold splash. If that doesn’t make you feel old, consider: “The House on Mango Street,” her signature, so routinely assigned to students now it…
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Anthony Doerr's follow-up to his Pulitzer winner is bigger and more ambitious.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: The four amateur sleuths from the "Thursday Murder Club" return to solve another mystery.
- Pamela Miller - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Let's face it, some states are more evocative than others — take North Carolina. So many Americans of all ethnicities have ties to its cities and natural areas — the Appalachians, the Piedmont area, the coastal marshes and beaches. Wiley Cash, writer-in-residence at the University of North C…
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lucy Dacus once put her mortal soul at risk for the sake of a Snow Patrol song.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MIDDLE GRADE: A novel about friendship, fortitude and the power of story.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life.
- By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS - Associated Press
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer told Congress that he knew former President Donald Trump wasn't planning to attack China and that it was his job to reassure the Chinese of this in the phone calls that have triggered outrage from some lawmakers.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — “The Bachelor” is welcoming Season 5 star Jesse Palmer back to the franchise — this time as the host. ABC announced Tuesday that the former NFL player will host Season 26 of “The Bachelor.”
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a decade after it last aired, “Law & Order” is coming back to NBC.
- AP
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday that he will not decide whether to spare Julius Jones from a lethal injection until after Jones has a clemency hearing before the state Pardons and Parole Board.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Nikki Glaser are among the entertainers who will perform at the Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser Nov. 8 at Lincoln Center, organizers announced Tuesday.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Before his conviction in New York on Monday by a federal jury on charges that he used his celebrity status to procure, then mentally and sexually abuse, girls and young women over a 25-year period, singer R. Kelly often seemed invincible.