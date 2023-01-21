Dilbert

Man convicted in 2018 slaying of New Orleans-born rapper

  • AP

Jurors have convicted a man in the 2018 slaying of New Orleans rapper Young Greatness. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports a jury late Thursday found 43-year-old Donald Reaux guilty of second-degree murder in the death of the 34-year-old performer, whose real name was Theodore Jones. Reaux faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Family members said Jones, who moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina, was in New Orleans for a funeral when he died. His song “Moolah” reached Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. He performed it on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2016.

Brooke Shields examines her life, fame in doc ‘Pretty Baby’
Ap
AP

Brooke Shields examines her life, fame in doc ‘Pretty Baby’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Brooke Shields reveals that she was the victim of a sexual assault in a new documentary about her life that premiered Friday afternoon at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn’t name the man who she said raped her, but she described the circumstances around the incident. It is just one of many revelations in “Pretty Baby,” a nuanced look at Shields’ life up until now including her rise to fame, her complicated relationship with her mother Teri Shields, who was an alcoholic, and how the media commodified her sexualization at a young age while shaming her at the same time. The film will be on Hulu later this year.

Detroit judge dismisses lawsuit over control of van Gogh art
Ap
AP

Detroit judge dismisses lawsuit over control of van Gogh art

  • By ED WHITE - Associated Press

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over control of an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh. He says federal law bars him from stepping into a dispute between a Brazilian collector and a Detroit museum. Judge George Caram Steeh says the painting, titled “The Novel Reader,” is protected from seizure, and the Detroit Institute of Arts can’t be ordered to give it up. The painting has been part of a monthslong van Gogh exhibition that ends Sunday. Dozens of paintings by the Dutch master are on loan to the museum. Brazilian collector Gustavo Soter filed a lawsuit, declaring that he bought the art in 2017 but hadn’t been able to locate it after giving it to a third party. The museum will only say that the painting came from Brazil.

Review: 'RUSH!' proves that Måneskin are here to stay
Ap
AP

Review: 'RUSH!' proves that Måneskin are here to stay

  • By MARTINA INCHINGOLO - Associated Press

Since winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, member of Italian rock band Måneskin were catapulted to worldwide fame. The band's charisma, talent and a catchy cover helped grow their audience and build the base for a solid music career. In a review, The Associated Press' Martina Inchingolo says their third album “RUSH!” reveals insights into that life-changing chapter and encapsulates the band's essence. While the album is mostly performed in English, they keep some tracks in Italian, such as the single “LA FINE.” They keep a fiery loud beat as they experiment with indie/rock and pop.

Ap
AP

6 movies to make time for at this year's Sundance Film Festival

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Three years have passed since some of us last set foot in Park City, Utah, where the Sundance Film Festival has been on COVID-mandated hiatus — at least as an in-person event — since January 2020. Not that the festival has exactly hibernated in the meantime: In 2021 and 2022, digital screeni…

Ap
AP

Review: Reimagined Chinese legends power the visual marvel 'New Gods: Yang Jian'

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

To American audiences, especially comic fans, the title "New Gods" may confuse. "New Gods: Yang Jian" is not related to comic legend Jack Kirby's 1970s DC masterwork that spawned Darkseid, Mister Miracle and others. And the gods are hardly new; the protagonists of this exquisitely animated C…