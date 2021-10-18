After COVID-related paralysis, '80s hit-maker Christopher Cross is 'Sailing' on 40th anniversary tour
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Christopher Cross is known for two things: The first artist to sweep the "Big Four" Grammy Awards in one year (best album, song, record and new artist, in 1981) and the unwitting father of yacht rock.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Axelle Carolyn's "The Manor" is the rare horror movie to feature a protagonist over the age of 60. The film stars Oscar nominee Barbara Hershey as Judith Albright, a woman who recently suffered a mild stroke and is moved into a nursing home whose residents are being targeted by a supernatura…
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — During a meeting earlier this month with the executives behind "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Kyle Richards started bawling. She had, she said, "a total meltdown about the show" she has been part of for 11 years.
Young artist Victor Internet has a new album ‘BLUE 2000′ — and is still in Chicago and working it out
- Britt Julious - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Victor Cervantes, who performs as Victor Internet, had everything sorted out in the months before March 2020. Years before, Cervantes (who uses they/them pronouns) found indie success with the release of their debut, "Victor’s Debut," at only 17 years old. They were even profiled a…
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Finding true love is like finding a needle in a haystack, or in this case, a “timestack.”
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Early in Second City’s 109th mainstage revue, a father walks with trepidation into his teenager’s room. The dad, played by Adam Schreck, has figured out that this whole work-from-home stuff has changed the dynamic with his kid, richly played by Evan Mills.
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
- By FRAN DANIEL, Winston-Salem Journal
-
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Bo Yokely, a resident of Kernersville, says he is extremely happy about his performance in his most notable role to date in the Lifetime movie “Switched Before Birth.”
- Brian Eckhouse - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
“Halloween Kills,” the latest installment in the long-running horror series, opened as the top film in North America, knocking the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” from the lead after just one weekend.
- AP
-
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ronnie Tutt, a legendary drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and teamed up with other superstars ranging from Johnny Cash to Stevie Nicks, has died. He was 83.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to s…
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Flea had a funky birthday. So did the music school he co-founded that has become an LA institution.
- By CAROL KUGLER - The Herald-Times
-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — In a twist of fate — something he’s become acquainted with — Bloomington artist Joe Lee’s personal history has led him to create a graphic novel he hopes will tell the story of a Holocaust survivor who forgave her tormentors.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S.
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Union of film and television crew members reaches deal with studios, averting strike and massive production shutdown.
- Muri Assuncao - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was taken to a hospital Friday night after falling off stage during a show at a rock festival in Tennessee.
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.
- AP
-
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert Friday in Tennessee, his guitarist told the crowd in a video circulated widely on social media.