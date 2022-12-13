The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By HYUNG-JIN KIM and JUWON PARK - Associated Press
Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, is set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp to start his 18 months of mandatory military service. Dozens of fans and journalists gathered near the base Tuesday to watch Jin's entrance to the camp. On Tuesday morning, Jin wrote in an online fan platform, Weverse, that “it’s time for a curtain call." Six other BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that South Korea’s most successful music band has to take a hiatus, likely for a few years.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Angelo Badalamenti, the composer and David Lynch collaborator best known for scoring “Twin Peaks,” “Wild at Heart” and “Blue Velvet,” has died. He was 85.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jay Leno is back to joking around, after recovering from the severe burns he sustained in a garage fire in November.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Thirteen years after the original “Avatar” and five years after production started on its sequel, “The Way of Water,” James Cameron is finally unveiling the long-awaited follow-up to the highest grossing film of all-time. For a long time, the “Avatar” sequel was the “Waiting for Godot” of blockbusters — more theoretical than real, with release dates that kept spiraling into the future. Meanwhile, an unending parade of pieces pondered the original’s curious place in entertainment: a box-office behemoth with little cultural footprint, a $3 billion ghost. But the first look at Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel has thrown some cold water on that notion. The overwhelming reaction to the director’s latest three-hour opus? Never bet against James Cameron.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
ABC News president Kim Godwin asked staffers to stay focused while “GMA3” hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach remain sidelined during an investigation into their recently revealed romance.
- By LISA RATHKE
A former CNN television producer has pleaded guilty in federal court to using interstate commerce to entice and coerce a 9-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity at his Vermont ski house. As part of the plea deal, the government will drop the two remaining counts of enticement against 45-year-old John Griffin, of Stamford, Connecticut. According to the plea deal, Griffin met a woman on a website during the summer of 2020 and persuaded the woman to bring her 9-year-old daughter to his Ludlow, Vermont, ski home for illegal sexual activity. Griffin worked for CNN for about eight years but was fired after he was arrested last year.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Welcome to the world, Love Sean Combs.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
TV host Mike Rowe has been immersing himself in some of the toughest professions for years as host of “Dirty Jobs” every Sunday on Discovery and streaming on discovery+. The show shines a light on those hardworking Americans whose contributions are rarely acknowledged in industries like construction, sanitation and manufacturing. The new season that started this month sees Rowe stirring massive vats of hot sauce made from fearsome chili peppers in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and getting dirtier by the minute trying to empty ultrafine carbon dust bags in Berthoud, Colorado.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Al Roker appeared virtually on the “Today” show Monday, a few days after returning home from what wound up being effectively a four-week hospital stay.
Movie review: To miss Léa Seydoux in 'One Fine Morning' is to miss one of the year's best performances
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Near the beginning and the end of "One Fine Morning," Mia Hansen-Love's lucid, affecting and radiantly intelligent new movie, Sandra (Léa Seydoux) drops by to see her father, Georg (Pascal Greggory). The months separating these two visits — though there have been many other visits in between…
- By GISELA SALOMON - The Associated Press
A judge has declined to grant a new trial to Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle after he was convicted of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The judge on Monday upheld an October jury verdict convicting Lyle of involuntary manslaughter and set sentencing for Feb. 3. The 35-year-old actor, who also appeared in the Netflix crime series “Yankee,” could face a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Lyle made no statements during Monday's hearing before a judge in Miami. A six-member jury had found Lyle guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández.
- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
Jane Smiley’s latest novel takes readers to Monterey, California, about a decade before the Civil War. The protagonist is a widowed teenager who works at a brothel when young girls begin to disappear. Armed with what they’ve learned reading Edgar Allan Poe mysteries, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill, she and her friend attempt to solve the crimes. But will they find the killer before the killer finds them? As they attempt to piece together clues, their clients start to look more and more suspicious, even as business proceeds as normal. Merrill says enough interesting characters enter and exit Eliza’s brothel bedroom to justify a series of novels.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Top Gun: Maverick” scored a 2023 Golden Globes nomination for best drama film Monday — after star Tom Cruise returned his previous trophies amid a diversity scandal.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
I cannot believe the Golden Globes are back. How did this happen? Last year, a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s gift-expecting, early-access-demanding, pay-to-play approach to its awards and lack of any Black members. Everyone was outraged. P…
- By The Associated Press
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Dec. 18-24 include TV host Ryan Seacrest, former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and actor Samuel L. Jackson. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam turns 58, actor Susan Lucci of “All My Children” reaches 76 and actor Ralph Fiennes hits 60. Other musicians with big days include singer Meghan Trainor, guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, singer Christina Aguilera and singer Billie Eilish. Actor Jane Fonda turns 85, actor Jonah Hill hits 39 and actor Jake Gyllenhaal turns 42. Director Steven Spielberg celebrates 76 and actor Katie Holmes reaches 44.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
While Viola becomes fascinated with London’s suffragette hunger strikers, her husband, Edward, and her lover, James, come closer to starvation with each mile in their journey to the South Pole. “Terra Nova” by Henriette Lazaridis hinges on the motifs that connect the two storylines: art, hunger and guilt. Viola waffles between her determination for equality and her love of both Edward and James. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel's artistic enchantment helps smooth over inconsistencies and keep the pages turning. “Terra Nova” is released by Pegasus Books.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Broadway actor Jaquel Spivey has landed his first feature movie role.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you ask Guillermo del Toro whether his "Pinocchio" is appropriate for kids, he will tell you that "it's not necessarily made for children, but children can watch it."
- Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — “Tár,” Todd Field’s drama about a world-renowned, scandal-plagued classical music conductor, dominated the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s awards voting on Sunday, winning prizes for Field’s script and direction, and for Cate Blanchett’s lead performance. But the movie u…
- Rob Tornoe - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — During the Pennsylvania race for U.S. Senate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated television star Mehmet Oz. Now he has his sights set on Hollywood.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
That infernal clock keeps ticking as the days speed by till Christmas. While the kiddies may have visions of sugar plums dancing in their craniums, it’s another question for harried parents. But there is help on the way. Television promises sleighs full of colorful programming to keep the ty…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
A chorus of boos rained down on Elon Musk as comedian Dave Chappelle invited him onstage during a San Francisco stand-up set Sunday.