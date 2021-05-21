- By JUWON PARK Associated Press
-
SEOUL (AP) — K-pop band BTS on Friday released their long-awaited single, “Butter,” which they described as a lighthearted and fun song for summer.
- Karla Peterson The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
As the live-concert business slowly emerges from the pandemic ashes, now would be a fine time to flick our emotional Bics in the direction of the screens that have sustained us.
- Chris Riemenschneider Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Mitch Griffin had a nice surprise for the small New York record label that tracked him down in Minneapolis, asking about a 1980 single by his old power-pop band the Jacks.
Commentary: Why ‘The Underground Railroad’ reminds us that some series aren’t meant to be binge-watched
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“The Underground Railroad,” director and co-writer Barry Jenkins’ limited series adaptation for Amazon based on the bestselling Colson Whitehead novel, premiered last Friday in one big chunk — 10 episodes at once, averaging an hour apiece.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A brushfire whipped by gusts threatened homes and commercial buildings in coastal California late Thursday night, authorities said.
The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO Associated Press
-
LIMA, Peru (AP) — With a pencil and a notebook, artist Edilberto Jiménez walks the streets of Lima and cities in the Andes mountains collecting stories and images about the coronavirus health crisis that has devastated Peru.
- By The Associated Press
-
A look at the primetime lineups for the major networks, as announced in recent days as part of their annual presentations to advertisers. All times Eastern.
NEW YORK (AP) — Musical luminaries including Nas, LL Cool J, and Fat Joe came out Thursday to the birthplace of hip-hop for a ground-breaking ceremony to launch the capital campaign for the new Universal Hip Hop Museum.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — For Harry, returning to London to attend Prince Philip's funeral last month meant once more facing a place where he felt trapped and hunted by cameras. It would be a test of his ability to cope with the anxiety that was bubbling up again.
NEW YORK (AP) — An incoming first-year student at Stanford University has been named the new National Youth Poet Laureate. Alexandra Huynh, 18, is a second-generation Vietnamese American from Sacramento, California, who sees poetry both as a means to self-expression and social justice.
- By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration Justice Department secretly obtained the 2017 phone records of a CNN correspondent, the network said Thursday in revealing the existence of another apparent leak investigation.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for actor Danny Masterson on Thursday repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand over why she agreed to go to Masterson's house on the night she said he raped her.
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — Roger Hawkins, the original drummer for the studio band immortalized as “The Swampers” in the rock hit “Sweet Home Alabama,” died Thursday.
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park in Oklahoma featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King.”
- By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent Thursday morning in a star-studded meeting with this year’s Kennedy Center honorees.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige regrets casting Tilda Swinton in ‘Doctor Strange’ after whitewashing criticism
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Casting a white actress in a role for an Asian man was a mistake, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige now says.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Morgan Wallen is getting back to work for the first time since January, when the bottom fell out on his career after video emerged of him using the N-word.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If a band is made up of characters on a TV show but its members actually play the instruments and write the songs, isn't that just ... a band?
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Comedy legend Paul Mooney’s signature sharp wit and unapologetic candor has outlived him on social media this week after the prolific writer and performer died at his Oakland, California, home Wednesday at age 79.
- Aida Ylanan Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
HBO Max is bringing the "Friends" gang back together this month, but there is an apparently unwelcome fly in the ointment: James Corden.
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Like more than a few movies focused on the corruptions and comeuppances of the ultra-rich, Michel Franco’s “New Order” kicks off with a wedding. The bride is Marianne Novelo (Naian Gonzalez Norvind), and her big day is unfolding in leisurely splendor at her family’s home in one of Mexico Cit…