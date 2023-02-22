Dilbert

Seattle U professor Sonora Jha on her new campus-set novel 'The Laughter'

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

SEATTLE — Seattle author Sonora Jha would like to make it clear, "for the record," that her new campus-set novel "The Laughter," out now from HarperCollins, is not about Seattle University, where she is a professor and associate dean. (She smiled, though, when she said it.)

Review: 'Wolfish,' by Erica Berry

  • Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)

NONFICTION: Erica Berry tracks the cultural footprints left by wolves and uncovers a history of all too human fears.

Review: PlayStation VR2 could be the future if fans buy into it

  • Gieson Cacho - Bay Area News Group (TNS)

Virtual reality is both the most intriguing and the most terrifying space in gaming. The technology is still so relatively new that developers are experimenting and trying to create novel experiences. It’s an area that has a sense of unbridled potential as developers figure out the best ways…

Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s convicted killer to be sentenced

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle is expected to get life in prison when he's sentenced Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom. A jury in July found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Hussle. He was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter. Judge H. Clay Jacke has a range of sentencing possibilities at Wednesday's hearing, but most of them amount to life in prison sentences. Holder shot the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star in 2019 outside Hussle's clothing store in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where the two men grew up.

McCarthy gives Carlson access to 1/6 footage, raising alarms

  • By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press

Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. It's a stunning level of access granted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and it's raising new questions about the Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. A hard-right political commentator, Carlson says his team is spending the week at the Capitol pouring through the video and preparing to reveal their findings. But granting such high-profile access to sensitive security details to such a deeply partisan figure is a highly unusual move that is raising alarms on Capitol Hill.