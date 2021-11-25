Dilbert

Dilbert
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits

  • AP

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The family of two close friends from suburban Chicago who were killed at the Astroworld concert in Houston this month have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott, the Live Nation entertainment company and others.

+2
'Get Back' series dispels, and confirms, some Beatle myths
Ap
AP

'Get Back' series dispels, and confirms, some Beatle myths

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For 50 years, the fixed narrative had the Beatles' “Let it Be” recording session as a miserable experience with a band where members were sick of each other, sick of their work and in the process of breaking up.

Ap
AP

Q&A: T-Pain talks new book, embracing his musical legacy

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — There may be a plethora of adjectives to describe music superstar T-Pain, but boring is never included. So when the idea of writing a book was presented, he knew what he would not be writing: an autobiography.

Ap
AP

Sound Advice: Be sure to use headphones safely while exercising

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. You recently responded to a reader’s question about headsets and earphones to wear while operating an e-bike. You emphatically told the reader to exercise caution while using any kind of headset while riding, and then made recommendations that are helpful.