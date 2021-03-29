Dilbert

No Oscars or sensitive art spark Hong Kong censorship fears
Entertainment
AP

  • By ZEN SOO Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Decisions in Hong Kong not to display a politically sensitive photograph in a museum exhibition and not broadcast the annual Academy Awards for the first time in decades have prompted concerns that Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in the city is extending to arts and entertainment.

+16
Shots, and a musical serenade, at NYC vaccination center
Entertainment
AP

  • By KATHY WILLENS Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent weekday, the sounds of Vivaldi, Mozart and Bach greeted hundreds of just-inoculated New Yorkers as they entered a medical observation area at one of the city's biggest COVID-19 vaccination sites, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.