Review: In directorial debut, Halle Berry is 'Bruised' inside and out

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Early in "Bruised," down-and-out Jackie seems to intentionally provoke a raging reaction from her much-larger boyfriend. The confrontation turns into vigorous, consensual sex. Out of context, that could be problematic. In context, it's part of a no-punches-pulled portrait of a person limping…

'King Richard' review: Will Smith serves up one of year's very best

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

All hail "King Richard," an overhand smash of a movie that is rousing, fun, big-hearted, inspirational, celebratory, triumphant and made for absolutely everyone. It's the kind of stand up-and-cheer blockbuster that people say Hollywood doesn't make anymore — because, for the most part, it doesn't.