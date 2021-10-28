Dilbert

Dilbert
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

'Rust' shooting investigation latest: Q&A with the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office

  • Connor Sheets - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As detectives were serving a third search warrant on the set of the film "Rust" late Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office provided the Los Angeles Times with an exclusive update on the investigation of the on-set shooting last week in New Mexico that left one crew member…

Entertainment
AP

Michael Phillips: After the Alec Baldwin accident, getting rid of live ammo on movie sets is only one step toward a solution. The others won’t be easy

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

The fatal Oct. 21 “Rust” film set accident involved a “cold gun” that turned out not to be what an assistant director declared it to be. The investigation into how and why Alec Baldwin’s prop gun killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins continues. Meantime, a wave of protest has formed regardi…

+7
Review: Horror movie ‘Antlers’ is too dull and dreary
Entertainment
AP

Review: Horror movie ‘Antlers’ is too dull and dreary

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

There’s nothing quite like a decaying industrial town in the middle of a chilly, grey-skied fall to set an immediately gloomy mood in a film. Not that Scott Cooper’s “ Antlers ” needs any help in that department as it already deals with child abuse (sexual and psychological), poverty, bullyi…

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: 'Last Night in Soho' a stylish ode to '60s London

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Nostalgia can offer history a brighter, more exciting and decidedly rose-colored sheen. This is the question filmmaker Edgar Wright, and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, pick up in “Last Night in Soho,” a neon-drenched, blood-soaked trip through the swinging '60s of Soho, London, as experienc…

+8
In 'The Souvenir Part II," a human-scaled epic concludes
Entertainment
AP

In 'The Souvenir Part II," a human-scaled epic concludes

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Hogg first had the instinct to make a film about her then-unfolding relationship to her heroin-addicted first love — a traumatic and formative time that coincided with her coming-of-age as a filmmaker — in 1979.

Caissie Levy gets uncomfortable in 'Caroline, Or Change'
Entertainment
AP

Caissie Levy gets uncomfortable in 'Caroline, Or Change'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Caissie Levy has vacated her palace on Broadway for a modest Louisiana home. She has traded in being a queen for a stepmother. And she couldn’t be happier.