Hawaii museum revisits history of gender-fluid healers

  • By AUDREY McAVOY - Associated Press

A new exhibit at Bishop Museum in Honolulu is drawing attention to a more than 500-year-old story about four high-ranking visitors from Tahiti who healed the sick. The healers were mahu, which in Hawaiian language and culture refers to someone with dual male and female spirit and a mixture of gender traits. Hawaiians placed four boulders on a beach in Waikiki to honor the visitors when it came time for them to go home. But the monument has been neglected for many years as Christian missionaries and other colonizers suppressed the role of mahu in society. The exhibit will be on display through mid-October.

Sports
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

  • By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press

President Joe Biden has presented the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain. Biden and McCain served together in the Senate. The president, who took office during the coronavirus pandemic, is also honoring Sandra Lindsay. Lindsay is the New York nurse who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine that was administered in the U.S. outside of clinical trials. Others receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom are gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, U.S. women's national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Celebrities react to 'Godfather' star James Caan's death

  • AP

Co-stars and admirers are reacting to the death of “Godfather” star James Caan. Billy Dee Williams starred opposite Caan in the TV football movie “Brian's Song." Williams tweeted that he and and Cann will be teammates and friends “till the end.” Adam Sandler says he always wanted to be like Caan and “never stopped laughing” when they were together. Jill Hennessy appeared with Caan in the TV series “Las Vegas.” She tweeted that she will remember him as a brilliant actor and a “man of humor and warmth." Caan died Wednesday at age 82,. The cause of death was not immediately released.

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82. His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. A tweet from Caan's official account said, “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” Caan introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.”