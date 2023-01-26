Dilbert

Review: Love 'Columbo'? You'll devour the TV comfort food of 'Poker Face'

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Poker Face," a new series starring Natasha Lyonne and created by Rian Johnson of "Knives Out"/"Glass Onion" fame, is a work of pure pleasure, a comedy-mystery with roots that reach down half a century into the heyday of broadcast television. Its specific antecedents are "Columbo," whose ope…

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

This we knew already: Jennifer Lopez can rock a wedding dress — and a wedding rom-com. “Shotgun Wedding” puts the ageless pop star at a stunning island resort, where her character, Darcy, plans to marry fiance Tom (played by Josh Duhamel). But then those darned pirates arrive with their machine guns and take everyone hostage in, well, an infinity pool. Lopez, who stars and produces, has all the charm and style we love her for, but the film suffers from a bizarre tonal imbalance, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. It's either too cartoonishly violent to be either romantic OR comedic. Jennifer Coolidge is funny but left searching for good lines. It streams on Amazon beginning Friday.