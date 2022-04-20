- By JULIET LINDERMAN, MARTHA MENDOZA and MORGAN BOCKNEK - Associated Press and Toronto Star
-
One of the world’s leading dance competition companies sells the dream of Hollywood fame to hundreds of thousands of ambitious young dancers hoping to launch careers on television, in movies and on stage.But according to a joint investigation by the Associated Press and the Toronto Star, several dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company’s powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, The problems date back to the founding of Los Angeles-based Break The Floor Productions; as the company has grown into an industry powerhouse, its leaders perpetuated a culture of sex and silence, according to interviews with dozens of former and current staff and students.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
-
When Oksana Stepanyuk, an award-winning soprano with the Japan Opera Foundation, performs “Melody,” composed by Myroslav Skoryk, a Ukrainian, her voice turns into a wail of mourning. It's a pensive but piercing prayer for her homeland. Stepanyuk, who has been singing in Japan for two decades, is dedicating her latest series of concerts to peace. The packed crowd at a recent Tokyo concert gave her a standing ovation and was stuffing bills into the blue and yellow boxes at the door collecting donations for Ukraine. Those who attended said they felt a sad helplessness but also a strong yearning for peace.
- AP
-
A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. Ryan Michael Reavis pleaded guilty last year to a single count of distribution of fentanyl. Investigators say Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to a co-defendant. That man sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who later fatally overdosed. Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after.
- Nathan Solis - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Last week, the publisher of “Bad and Boujee: Toward a Trap Feminist Theology” pulled it from distribution after critics raised concerns about the white author’s qualifications to write on the book’s stated topics of the “Black experience, hip-hop music, ethics, and feminism.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears could be heading back to court over a speeding ticket.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Johnny Depp testified Tuesday that his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard is motivated by his desire to clear up “heinous and disturbing” allegations of abuse his ex-wife made against him six years ago and to prevent his friends and acquaintances from thinking he was a …
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. The two sides settled on a jury of eight men and eight women, and opening statements will begin Tuesday afternoon. Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are the defendants in the case. All are in court and all are expected to take the stand. Blac Chyna sued them for $100 million after her reality show “Rob & Chyna" was canceled.
- Randy McMullen - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay Area music fans have long wondered and debated over when local favorites Green Day was finally going to headline at Outside Lands, the annual three-day music festival at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Roseanne Barr fans wanting to see the disgraced comic on TV again are in luck, thanks to a documentary airing this weekend on Reelz.
- Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) are back, and with them comes the cutthroat world of "Better Call Saul" as it nears its conclusion.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Oops!
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending April 15th
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS - Associated Press
-
Rosalía spent three years working on her acclaimed third studio album, “Motomami.” Now she’s ready to take the music on an upcoming world tour, with stops in her native Spain, Mexico, Europe and New York’s famed Radio City Music Hall. The Grammy- and eight-time Latin Grammy-winning sensation announced on Monday her “Motomami World Tour,” which will see her perform 46 concerts in 15 countries beginning July 6 in Almería, Spain, and includes stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Ciudad de Mexico, São Paulo, Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London and more, before closing in Paris on Dec. 18.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — For its 2022 ambassador, Record Store Day turned to one of the industry's brightest stars, Taylor Swift, who has said she tours with a turntable in hand and who, last year, released a vinyl version of "Red" that had fans thinking theirs was broken: You had to play the LP at 45, …
- By MATTHEW BARAKAT - Associated Press
-
Actor Johnny Depp is testifying in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp says Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post back in 2018. The trial in Fairfax, Virginia, began last week but prior to Tuesday the jury had only seen Depp sitting silently with his team of lawyers. Both sides have sought to introduce embarrassing details about the other during testimony. And both sides accuse the other of being the aggressor in acts of physical violence during their brief marriage. Heard is scheduled to take the stand later in the six-week trial.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
Music fans around the globe will once again be visiting their favorite local shops on Record Store Day.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Jon Hamm and Ray Romano are among the Hollywood heavyweights bringing star power to this year’s Tribeca Festival with new films set to make their world premieres.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
You never would accuse Robert Eggers of being just another filmmaker.
Charles Mingus at 100: The legacy of the late jazz giant also looms large in rock, hip-hop, film and beyond
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
“I’m trying to play the truth of what I am. The reason it’s difficult is because I’m changing all the time.” — Charles Mingus
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
If the first season of “Russian Doll” was protagonist Nadia Vulvokov’s own personal “Groundhog Day,” the second season is “Back to the Future.”
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Director Robert Eggers brings the Viking epic back to the big screen in a big, bold and bloody way with “The Northman,” starring Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard in a new retelling of the myth of Amleth, the Scandinavian legend that inspired Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Eggers, who made a splash…