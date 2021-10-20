Dilbert

Dilbert
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto has COVID-19

  • Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

NEW YORK — Longtime Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto is off the air after contracting COVID-19.

Business
AP

Netflix posts higher 3Q earnings, solid subscriber growth

  • By BARBARA ORTUTAY - AP Technology Writer

Netflix posted sharply higher third-quarter earnings Tuesday thanks to a stronger slate of titles, including “Squid Game," the dystopian survival drama from South Korea that the company says became its biggest-ever TV show.

Entertainment
AP

Talk-show host Dan Bongino threatens to quit over Cumulus vaccine mandate

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Dan Bongino, a rising star in the conservative talk show world on 300 stations nationwide, told his listeners Monday that he is threatening to bolt if his employer, Atlanta-based Cumulus Media, doesn’t change its coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Entertainment
AP

10 scary movies to watch for Halloween

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

For those who love the deliciously unsettling, tightness-in-the-stomach, hey-wait-what-was-that-noise-outside feeling that a scary movie can bring — here are 10 recommendations from the current century, all of which scared me silly (or made me giggle). Happy Halloween!

McCain book shares why she left 'toxic' times at 'The View'
National
AP

McCain book shares why she left 'toxic' times at 'The View'

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan McCain says she decided to leave “The View” following her second day back from maternity leave in January when frequent foil Joy Behar said “I did not miss you” during a political argument.

Entertainment
AP

What to stream: Catch up on prior attempts to bring 'Dune' from page to screen

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

On Friday, Denis Villeneuve’s soaring, large-scale take on Frank Herbert’s epic 1965 sci-fi novel “Dune” hits theaters and HBO Max, hopefully to please fans of the hugely influential novel, which is the bestselling sci-fi novel of all time.

+5
Puppet Little Amal arrives in UK after journey across Europe
World
AP

Puppet Little Amal arrives in UK after journey across Europe

  • By KHADIJA KOTHIA - Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A giant puppet of a Syrian refugee child created to symbolize millions of displaced children landed Tuesday on the coast of southeast England on the last leg of a 5,000-mile (8,000-kilometer) journey across Europe from the border of Syria.

Entertainment
AP

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

+2
France returns marble angels stolen from Italy church in '89
World
AP

France returns marble angels stolen from Italy church in '89

  • AP

ROME (AP) — A British art collector who bought a pair of 17th-century marble angels from a Neapolitan antiques shop two decades ago has returned the winged “putti” to Italy’s art police after learning that they had been stolen from a church.