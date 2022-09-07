Dilbert

Laurie Hertzel: Readers recall lakeside reading treasures

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

At one time, Labor Day weekend marked the end of cabin season, but that was back when cabins had to be closed up for winter. Now we go to the lakes all year round. Cabin reading can take place on a sunny dock in July, or in front of a roaring fire in January.

Appreciation: Barbara Ehrenreich showed us how much it cost to be broke

  • Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Somebody has to grow and harvest the food in the fields. Somebody has to clean the carcasses, drive the trucks and unload the haul. Somebody has to process the food, prepare it, cook it, serve it. There's always somebody minding the register, stocking the shelves, wiping the counters, moppin…

US authors Strout, Everett among Booker Prize finalists
US authors Strout, Everett among Booker Prize finalists

  • AP

American authors Elizabeth Strout and Percival Everett are up against writers from Britain, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. Strout’s symphony of everyday lives “Oh William!” and Everett’s powerful novel about racism and police violence, “The Trees,” are on the prize's shortlist announced Tuesday. The other contenders include Zimbabwe’s NoViolet Bulawayo for “Glory”; Irish writer Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These”; and “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka. British fantasy author Alan Garner — the oldest-ever Booker nominee at 87 — is on the list for “Treacle Walker.” The winner will be crowned Oct. 17 at a ceremony in London.

Music writer fights subpoena to testify at R. Kelly trial
Music writer fights subpoena to testify at R. Kelly trial

  • By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer

A music writer who spent decades raising awareness about sexual misconduct allegations against singer R. Kelly is fighting a bid to force him to testify at Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago on child pornography and trial-fixing charges. In a Tuesday filing, lawyers for Jim DeRogatis invoked protections for the press in asking the federal trial to rule DeRogatis need not testify. DeRogatis was a reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times in the early 2000s when he anonymously received a video that he gave to police that led to Kelly’s child pornography trial in 2008 in state court.

The winners and losers of a muted Telluride Film Festival

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

TELLURIDE, Colo. — The Telluride Film Festival has long cherished its image as an oasis for movie lovers, tucked away in a remote Colorado box canyon, free from the cares of the world.

Review: Reimagining the fate of a doomed Renaissance duchess
Review: Reimagining the fate of a doomed Renaissance duchess

  • By JULIA RUBIN - Associated Press

Stories of high-born girls confined to castles and forced to marry young are the stuff of dark fantasy on HBO. But novelist Maggie O’Farrell approaches it from the perspective of one real and fascinating girl in Renaissance Italy. O’Farrell tells the story with psychological, Hitchcockian suspense. “The Marriage Portrait” is O'Farrell's first novel since the award-winning “Hamnet.” Again she reaches back to the 16th century to imagine the inner life of a girl about whom little is known. Here her subject is Lucrezia de’ Medici, who died under suspicious circumstances at just 16 years old. The official cause of death was illness but there were rumors her husband killed her.