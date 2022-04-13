- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“Atlanta” on FX is back for a third season, and in the intervening years since the previous season concluded in 2018, the careers of those working both in front of and behind the camera have expanded considerably, including that of Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Alfred, a rapper who goes by th…
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — It’s been well-documented that Bob Marley played the final concert of his brilliant career at the Stanley Theater in Pittsburgh.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — It wasn't your average concert, so your average concert poster wouldn't do.
- Star Tribune (TNS)
A writer who spent summers in Ukraine dreams of bringing her own daughter there after the war.
- Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The little pirate show that could, "Our Flag Means Death," has turned out to be anything but little — in terms of both ambition and viewer appeal. Part romantic comedy, part period piece, the series is surprisingly large in scope, and it's swiftly emerged as a sleeper hit: Since its premiere…
- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A survivor bravely confronts the trauma caused by Northern Ireland's protracted, deadly conflict.
- Carole E. Barrowman - Star Tribune (TNS)
Books in brief
- Stephen Schaefer - Boston Herald (TNS)
Jude Law is back for another round as Albus Dumbledore, the mightiest of wizards, in Friday’s “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the newest chapter in the “Fantastic Beasts” series spun from J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter universe.
- Marion Winik - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: In her second memoir, Margo Jefferson comes close — but not close enough — to her own story.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Part fantasy, part grievance, part humor, Garrison Keillor's new novel is about a man named Garrison Keillor who returns to Lake Wobegon and romanticizes his youth.
- Jonathan Russell Clark - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A celebration of community-driven book selling and a guide to keeping bookstores alive in an economy that undervalues literature.
- Nate Jackson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It wasn't that long ago that successful female comedians were forced to stifle themselves to be funny. But it was the obstacle that all of the first women in comedy had in common on their journey to fame. For Joan Rivers, Moms Mabley, Minnie Pearl, Phyllis Diller and many others, masking the…
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Fifty Things to Do in the Urban Wild" by Clare Gogerty; Princeton Architectural Press (143 pages, $17.95)
- Sharmila Mukherjee - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Aamina Ahmad's debut novel, "The Return of Faraz Ali," is a bold examination of the legacy of hereditary prostitution in Lahore's red light district.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Should you be in need of fresh spring reading, look no further: five lovely novels, and one very thick (but worth the weight!) biography, all newly published in paperback.
- By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
The Yankees are getting a new star — chef. Marcus Samuelsson is expanding to Yankee Stadium this season, opening a Streetbird food stand behind section 112 in the right-field area of the lower deck, partnering with the team and Legends Hospitality. Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, Samuelsson was hired at 24 as executive chef of New York’s Aquavit and gained fame from a three-star review by The New York Times’ Ruth Reichl in September 1995. He left in 2010 after reducing his role for several years, and opened Red Rooster in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood later that year.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gilbert Gottfried, the veteran comedian and voice of the parrot Iago in "Aladdin," has died after a long battle with an illness. He was 67.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Tiger Woods fell short of his goal of winning the Masters golf tournament in his stunning return from serious injuries suffered in an auto accident, but he was a winner for the television networks who followed the event. The Nielsen company said CBS' coverage of the final round averaged nearly 10.2 million viewers — the most for any golf telecast since 2019, when Woods last won the coveted green jacket. ESPN's coverage of the first two round scored its best numbers since 2018. ESPN's peak moment for viewership came just as Woods was finishing up his second round.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gilbert Gottfried, whose distinctive voice and acerbic style made him a comedy legend, was the subject of numerous fan and friend tributes Tuesday after news of his death at age 67.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Time always flew in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, but it has lately seemed to catch up to the Potter pop cultural sensation. Those long lines outside bookstores are a long time ago now. The books stopped but the movies never did. The “Fantastic Beasts” prequels, now up to three with “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” have soldiered on, even if the fever surrounding Pottermania — at least among less diehard Muggles — has dissipated. In “The Secrets of Dumbledore," writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle, the tangled plotlines and sense of dislocation that have plagued the prequels continues. The film opens in theaters Friday.
- By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press
A Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films. According to court documents, a judge dismissed the case Monday after the couple requested the dismissal. The couple's lawyer is declining comment on why they no longer want to pursue the petition that accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them in the Big Island town of Hilo. It's also the town where Miller was arrested for allegedly harassing patrons at a karaoke bar. Miller's attorney in Hilo declined comment on Tuesday.