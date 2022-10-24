The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death has been revealed just days after the “Harry Potter” star, who played Hagrid throughout the fantasy franchise, passed away.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films' "Black Adam" rocked the domestic box office this weekend with $67 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore, marking Dwayne Johnson's biggest North American debut as a leading man.
- Hannah Mackay - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETRIOT — Detroit recording artist, songwriter, producer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy Sr. died of natural causes on Friday at his home in Marina del Rey, California. Gordy, younger brother of Motown records founder Berry Gordy, was 91.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Warner Bros.′ “Black Adam” opened with an estimated $67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Dwayne Johnson his biggest box-office weekend as a leading man and launching the D.C. Comics character he spent a decade to bring to the big screen. “Black Adam” was a $200-million bid to upset the power balance in a DC Extended Universe dominated by Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman. The $67 million debut fell well shy of that stratosphere even with the considerable draw of Johnson in his first superhero movie. “Ticket to Paradise,” the Bali-set romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, proved smart counterprogramming. It debuted with $16.3 million, well above recent sales for rom-coms.
- AP
-
Climate protesters have thrown threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction. Two activists from the group Last Generation, which has called on the German government to take drastic action to protect the climate and stop using fossil fuels, approached Monet’s “Les Meules” at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum on Sunday. They threw a thick substance over the glass-covered painting and its gold frame, and it was unclear whether the painting sustained long-term damage. The group later confirmed via a post on Twitter that the mixture was mashed potatoes. The activists also glued themselves to the wall below the painting that was part of Monet’s “Haystacks” series.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Kanye West has reportedly hired Johnny Depp's defamation trial attorney Camille Vasquez to represent his business interests amid his brewing public-image and business crises.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
HBO is battling leaked content, again. This time, the season finale of the hit series "House of the Dragon" was prematurely distributed on the internet, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
- Liam Dillon - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Organizers behind the When We Were Young rock festival in Las Vegas canceled performances on Saturday because of high winds.
