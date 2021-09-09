Dilbert

Entertainment
AP

Kristen Stewart blows critics away as Princess Diana. She's ready to talk about it

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

TELLURIDE, Colo. — "I'm a total L.A. scumbag," Kristen Stewart says, bending her wrist to show me an expertly inked Los Angeles Dodgers logo. It's the last day of the Telluride Film Festival and we're heading home on the same charter flight, but not before talking about "Spencer," the Pablo …

Lifestyles
AP

Against a stunning river sunset, Proenza Schouler returns

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sailboats wafted by on the Hudson River and the setting sun sparkled on the water as Proenza Schouler celebrated a return to in-person fashion shows against the spectacular setting of New York’s buzziest waterfront locale, Little Island.

Review: In ‘Queenpins,’ a kitchen sink full of ideas
Entertainment
AP

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

The timing was perfect. The very moment I sat down to write about “Queenpins,” the inspired-by-actual-events tale of a coupon scheme gone awry, a tantalizing coupon popped up on my screen.

Lifestyles
AP

NXIVM sex cult co-founder sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A former nurse who co-founded and once ran the cult-like NXIVM group, where prosecutors say women were brainwashed, branded like animals and coerced into sex, was sentenced Wednesday to 42 months in prison but won't be locked up until January.