- Stacy Perman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — In the latest wave to roil the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, more than 100 of the most powerful publicists representing the majority of entertainment talent and artists warned the association they would cut them off if the embattled organization did not take significant …
- Sonaiya Kelley Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Andra Day had been asleep on her couch when she woke up to the news that she was nominated for a lead actress Academy Award for her turn as the titular chanteuse in Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
EGOTs are nice. But when the 2021 Oscar nominations were unveiled Monday morning, screen veteran Glenn Close achieved a rare feat of her own.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has a memoir coming out this fall that her publisher is calling an “unvarnished take" on her rise to becoming one of the world's most powerful women.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — When Ringo Starr ambled onstage to present the final prize at Sunday night's 63rd Grammy Awards, the Beatles icon with the freshly dyed hair put across more than a little bit of where-am-I? energy.
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Rickles, the widow of Don Rickles and a fictionalized target of his comic insults, died on what would have been their 56th wedding anniversary.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Diversity played a starring role in Monday’s announcement of the 2021 Oscar nominees.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The 2021 Oscars nominations didn’t go according to script in several key categories.
Michael Phillips: The Oscars can either build on last year’s ‘Parasite’ triumph. Or it can settle for ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
A few minutes before the Academy Awards nominations announcement Monday, the most wonderful sonic memory came rushing back.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Marshals in Tennessee have arrested a Georgia rapper who was wanted for nearly three months after violating his probation by melting off his court-ordered ankle monitor and disappearing, according to authorities.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man convicted of slaughtering his parents and four siblings in a home that later inspired the “The Amityville Horror” book and movies has died, prison officials said Monday.
- By JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lin Emery, a New Orleans-based artist whose delicately balanced moving sculptures can be seen worldwide, has died. She was 94.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As a parent, Yalda Uhls found herself immersed a decade ago in TV series including “Hannah Montana,” “iCarly” and “Victorious,” and uneasy about the message they sent to her 9-year-old daughter and other youngsters.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Laurence Olivier had Shakespeare. Roberto Benigni has — Pinocchio?
- By The Associated Press
-
Normally, Academy Award nominations mean an Oscar bump in box office. This year, streaming services and digital rental platforms may get a bounce.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Glenn Close is either the best or worst actress of this awards season, depending on who you ask.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
At 83, Anthony Hopkins isn’t slowing down any time soon.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Laura Zornosa Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Progress” is a relative term. In a field of Oscar nominations dubbed by some as the “most diverse acting slate ever,” the 93rd Academy Awards selected just a handful of Latinx nominees Monday morning.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A look, by the numbers, at notable facts, figures and trivia from the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards:
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Even before Superman rises from a watery grave, eyes aflame and chest bared, the resurrection metaphors pretty much write themselves in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” By “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” of course, I don’t mean the director-disavowed mess that was released under his name four…