Prince Harry has accused the royal family of being complicit in his wife Meghan’s pain and suffering Harry claimed that his stepmother Camilla had leaked private conversations to the media in order to burnish her own reputation. Harry claimed in interviews broadcast Sunday that members of the royal family got “into bed with the devil” to gain favorable tabloid coverage. He singled out Camilla’s efforts to rehabilitate her image with the British people after her longtime affair with his father. Harry spoke to Britain’s ITV and CBS’s “60 Minutes” to promote his book “Spare.” The memoir is due to be widely released Tuesday. It has already generated incendiary headlines with its details of bitter family resentments.