Reality television finds a home in Florida

  • Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

It has been several years since the cameras all but stopped rolling in Florida for big TV and film productions. However, unscripted “reality” content in the state is flourishing. From nature-focused “Finding Adventure” to MTV’s “Siesta Key” and even Discovery+ hit “The Queen of Versailles Re…

New mural to complete Kentucky mural wall begun in 1996

  • AP

A new 10-panel mural is being added to a Kentucky project that began in 1996 to ornament Paducah’s floodwall with portraits of the area’s history. The Paducah Sun reports the new mural will depict trains traveling from New Orleans to Chicago and highlight Paducah’s importance in railroad transit. Once it is completed, murals will fill every panel of a three-block stretch on Water Street. While most of the existing murals fill a single panel each, the new mural will be spread across 10 panels resembling a historical railroad map with Paducah as a bull’s-eye in the middle panel.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle before trial's sequel

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna. Jury selection had been set to begin Monday in the trial over Chyna’s allegations that her former fiance Rob Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017 after their tumultuous breakup. But court documents show the parties told the judge a settlement deal had been struck. A judge had separated Chyna's allegations against Rob Kardashian from her defamation allegations against his mother and sisters, which got their own trial. The Kardashians won that case when jurors found they hadn't done Chyna harm.

2 deputies disciplined after Bob Saget death investigation

  • AP

Officials say two Florida deputies have each been suspended for about two weeks for leaking news about actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death before his family was alerted. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that the two deputies were each suspended for 81 hours without pay. An investigation report says one of the deputies told his brother about Saget’s death shortly after responding to the scene, and then the brother posted the information on social media. Officials say the other deputy was off-duty and not involved in the death investigation. He told his neighbor about Saget’s passing. Saget was found by a hotel security officer at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9.

Why 'Lightyear' disappointed at the box office for Disney and Pixar

  • Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Solo: A Star Wars Story." "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." These days, as Hollywood milks its intellectual property for all its worth, many movie franchises have produced that one spinoff that pushed the limits of a connected film universe.

At Ace Hotel, being Hannah Gadsby has never been funnier

  • Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Hannah Gadsby calls "Body of Work" the feel-good show she owes her fans. At the Theatre at Ace Hotel, where she performed Friday and Saturday, Gadsby made good on the promise.

Gucci unveils 'HaHaHa' collaboration with Harry Styles

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer

By the fourth and final day of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews for next spring and summer, designers seem to have understood the assignment. Looks on Monday appeared more weather appropriate than on the weekend, as soaring temperatures provided a reminder that warm-weather dressing can mean covered, but in a relaxed way that accommodates elegance and playfulness. Against the onslaught of streetwear and dressing down, Giorgio Armani is defending elegance in all seasons. Alessandro Michele teamed up with Harry Styles for a between-season collection that infuses tailoring with adolescent joy. It's called “HaHaHa."