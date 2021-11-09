Dilbert

George Floyd biography to be published in May 2022
George Floyd biography to be published in May 2022

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Washington Post reporters are working on a biography of George Floyd, from his family history in the tobacco fields of North Carolina to his murder last year in Minneapolis by a white police officer.

Newspaper's lawyer: Meghan knew letter to father might leak
Newspaper's lawyer: Meghan knew letter to father might leak

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for a British newspaper publisher said Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex crafted a letter to her estranged father so it would “pull at the heartstrings” if leaked to the public.

Book critic Moira Macdonald's top 6 books to read in fall 2021

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

These days, I'm often finding that I'd like to go someplace else. But, as going someplace else literally would be a lot of trouble, I'm mostly doing it through the pages of a book — where I can travel long distances, in mileage and in time, and be home by dinner.

Get ready for more games: 'Squid Game' readies for Season 2
Get ready for more games: 'Squid Game' readies for Season 2

  • By MARCELA ISAZA - Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”

Brian Williams says he's leaving NBC News at end of year

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years.