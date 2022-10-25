The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle. CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post. Nantz has been a part of CBS’ coverage of the tournament since 1986. He was the studio host for five years before calling his first Final Four in 1991. The 63-year old Nantz will remain the lead voice of the network’s NFL coverage along with leading its golf team. CBS has The Masters and PGA Championship.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Actor Leslie Jordan, who died after a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday, was also an Instagram star beloved for the amusing and uplifting stories he shared with his 5.8 million followers.
- By MALLIKA SEN - Associated Press
The week dawned gloomily in New York. But the drab mist was little match for the holiday at hand: Diwali, the festival of lights that symbolizes the triumph over darkness. Celebrated across South Asia in some fashion by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, the multi-day festival has secured a sturdy foothold far from the subcontinent in places with significant disapora populations — like New York. In Queens, shoppers took advantage of Diwali specials and sales ahead of the holiday. Fashion designer Prabal Gurung was one of the hosts of Diwali New York, a glitzy soiree meant to heighten the holiday's profile. He said it's “about time” Diwali became mainstream.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It’s a good week to be a Swiftie.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
No billable hours here: Johnny Depp’s defamation trial attorney Camille Vasquez is not representing Kanye West after all.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The “Jimmy Cooks” music video from Drake and 21 Savage wasn’t the only gift the rappers gave fans as the latter artist turned 30.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kim Kardashian has added her voice to the growing list of those condemning her ex-husband Kanye West for his recent antisemitic remarks.
- Jonah Valdez and Richard Winton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, known for his roles in “Will and Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died after a car crash Monday morning in Hollywood, sources confirmed to The Times.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo Monday: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.” Ye was recently restricted from posting on Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. He has also suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.” Ye's talent agency, CAA, has also dropped him.
- AP
Three women were ejected from the set of ‘The View’ on Monday after interrupting an interview of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for what appeared to be a climate change protest. Two of the women began shouting ‘Cover climate now’ while the Texas Republican was talking. He briefly paused and continued talking, even as the women kept shouting. When he was done, host Whoopi Goldberg said the women have ‘got to go’ as they were ejected. A few minutes later, another women shouted out something that was bleeped out of the broadcast. Host Ana Navarro later apologized to Cruz for the outburst.
Sacheen Littlefeather, who refused Marlon Brando’s Oscar, spent decades pretending to be Native American, say sisters
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sacheen Littlefeather, the late actress and activist who claimed to be of White Mountain Apache heritage and at the 1973 Academy Awards criticized Hollywood’s treatment of Native Americans while refusing the best actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando after his win for “The Godfather,” in fa…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Tickets to the singer’s forthcoming Renaissance tour were auctioned off over the weekend at her mother and stepfather’s Wearable Art Gala marking the fifth anniversary of the couple’s Where Art Can Occur Theater Center in Los Angeles. The star-studded, Harlem Renaissance-themed…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
While musician Carly Simon mourns the loss of her sisters, who died a day apart last week, the "You're So Vain" singer also said she can't do it without "celebrating the incredible lives that they lived."
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Before he began tearing the roof off arenas as lead singer of hard rock icon AC/DC, Brian Johnson was fixing roofs. In his new memoir, the “Highway to Hell” singer recounts how he went from being a vinyl car roof fitter in the northeast of England to leading one of the most hailed bands in the world. It’s a Cinderella story. Johnson, now 75, was a Cinderella at least three times, never giving up on his dream of singing in a rock ‘n’ roll band. “The Lives of Brian Johnson” from Penguin Random House is out this week.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — CAA, the prominent Hollywood talent agency, has stopped representing Ye amid a growing call to boycott the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
- Christopher Knight - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Peter Schjeldahl, the eminent and widely read New York art critic, died Friday at his country home in the tiny upstate town of Bovina, near the Catskills, where he and his wife, former actor Brooke Alderson, lived. He was 80.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Here’s the one where Matthew Perry landed Julia Roberts.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial. A jury of nine men and three women was seated Thursday. Already a serving a 23-year-old sentence for a conviction in New York, the 70-year-is charged with four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault in a trial that is expected to last six weeks. He was subsequently brought to Los Angeles for a trial that began Monday, five years after women’s stories about him gave massive momentum to the #MeToo movement.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
It looks like Angelina Jolie wants to get serious about her acting career again by signing on to play Maria Callas, the famously tragic opera star who was known for her great talent, temperamental behavior and doomed love affair with Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis, who left her when…
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
Biographer John A. Farrell looks at the complicated legacy of a political giant in “Ted Kennedy: A Life." In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo calls the book a sweeping look at the life of the late Massachusetts senator and the shadow that heartbreak over his brothers' deaths cast on his career. DeMillo says that Farrell mines a trove of new material to look at Kennedy's career and offers an unvarnished look at his controversies, including the fatal car crash at Chappaquiddick Island in 1969. DeMillo calls the book a must-read for anyone interested in the politics of our time.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Is it wrong to admit that I didn't feel much of anything when a certain young royal was killed off in Sunday night's Season 1 finale of "House of the Dragon"? Beyond the political and cultural ramifications of his death — a civil war between the Targaryens, years of unrest and tons of materi…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tim Burton's most recent Disney film, a 2019 remake of "Dumbo," is probably his last.