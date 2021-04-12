The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Hollywood is playing a starring role overseas at the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Chloe Zhao rewrote history at the BAFTA Film Awards.
LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:
'Nomadland' wins four prizes, including best picture and best director, at British Academy Film Awards
LONDON (AP) — 'Nomadland' wins four prizes, including best picture and best director, at British Academy Film Awards.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” continued its tour of dominance through awards season Saturday night, when Zhao took top honors at the 73rd annual Directors Guild Association Awards.
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Churches in Britain held services Sunday to remember Prince Philip as people of many religions reflected on a man whose gruff exterior hid a strong personal faith and deep curiosity about others’ beliefs.
Prince Charles: Royal family is “deeply grateful’’ for the outpouring of support they’ve had after his father's death
LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles: Royal family is “deeply grateful’’ for the outpouring of support they’ve had after his father's death.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — As Lorne Michaels was putting together a writing team for what became “Saturday Night Live,” Rosie Shuster was paired with a former National Lampoon staffer known for her dark humor, disciplined approach and gift for parody, notably a Volkswagen ad that mocked Sen. Ted Kenned…
Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip’s funeral will be April 17 at Windsor Castle in a private family service
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip’s funeral will be April 17 at Windsor Castle in a private family service.
BERLIN (AP) — The Australian photographer and actress June Newton — also known under her pseudonym Alice Springs — has died at 97, the Helmut Newton Foundation said Saturday in Berlin.
BERLIN (AP) — The American author John Naisbitt, whose 1982 bestselling book “Megatrends” was published in dozens of countries, has died at 92, the Austrian news agency APA has reported.
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s national broadcaster switched instantly into mourning mode when Prince Philip’s death was announced Friday.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated