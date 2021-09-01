Brad Pitt asks California Supreme Court to ‘review’ ruling on judge that nixed his 50-50 child custody win
- Nancy Dillon - New York Daily News (TNS)
Brad Pitt is asking California’s top court to review a recent ruling that disqualified the private judge handling his child custody war with Angelina Jolie and undid his tentative 50-50 custody win.
Britney Spears accuses dad Jamie of making ‘extortionate’ demands a ‘precondition’ of conservatorship exit
- Nancy Dillon - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears claims she’s being extorted by her dad Jamie as he allegedly tries to place “preconditions” on his exit from her “exhausting and terrifying” conservatorship.
- Howard Cohen - Miami Herald (TNS)
“Death and taxes” is going to get us all. There’s no escaping that grim reality.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
AOGNY High Frequency Facial Machine: I mentioned that my shaver review led to my being introduced to some interesting new products. The best so far is the AOGNY High Frequency Facial Machine, and for some of you reading this it is likely to be good news, just as it was for me.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
By 1970, the Beach Boys — one of the defining acts of 1960s pop, and arguably the closest thing America ever produced to a rival of the Beatles — were running low on good vibrations.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Steve Martin, whose career path has intersected television since before he was a writer and an occasional presence on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" — his first TV appearance was in 1966, playing the banjo on a Southern California kids show called "Dusty's Attic" — has in his mid-70s co…
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland is working on a memoir in which he will reflect on the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol and the tragedy he suffered a week earlier when his 25-year-old son Tommy killed himself.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Lil Nas X has been awarded the inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award from the advocacy group The Trevor Project.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Hope for the future of cinema was front of mind for many as the Venice International Film Festival kicked off Wednesday on the Lido.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s media regulator on Wednesday cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints, the largest number ever received by the watchdog agency.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It’s about a witch and an android living in sitcom suburbia. It’s also about the extremes to which the mind can go to cope with devastating grief. And it’s a testament to the strength of “WandaVision’s” themes and storytelling that the series earned 23 Emmy nominations, including three for w…
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After spending the last few months bemoaning how overcrowded the limited series categories are and how the Television Academy needs to expand the number of nominees and how choosing between all these worthy shows and actors is pretty much impossible, could it be that one series might end up …
- Trevor Lenzmeier - The Seattle Times (TNS)
It might be a good weekend to cozy up next to the fan with a good book. Here are six new options for readers of all ages.
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A simple desire to call a space her own creates conflict in the life of a woman in modern London.
- Carole E. Barrowman - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A wonderfully entertaining, slyly feminist novel that takes place in Mexico in the 1970s.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Go West, Young Man: A Father and Son Rediscover America on the Oregon Trail" by B.J. Hollars; Bison Books (264 pages, $19.95 paperback)
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A writer follows in the footsteps — literally — of eight hiking women of the 19th and early 20th centuries.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 23:
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TV critic Lorraine Ali is one of the biggest true-crime buffs on the Los Angeles Times TV team, having covered everything from Netflix's "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" to HBO's "I'll Be Gone in the Dark." And nothing marks the change of the seasons like coming in from the su…
- Dan Kelly - The Kansas City Star (TNS)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To some, she is Dana Jackson, real estate agent, or perhaps Professor Dana Jackson, if you're her student at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.
- Malcom Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A third compulsively readable whodunit from the author of "The Girl on the Train."
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A new television show developed by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in western Kentucky is scheduled to be distributed by a cable channel later this year, officials said.
- AP
HONG KONG (AP) — A popular Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist will not be allowed to perform at one of the city’s top theaters later this month, stoking concerns that the Chinese authorities' crackdown on dissent is reaching into the entertainment and cultural scene.
