His mother is Russian, his father Ukrainian: Seattle rapper 28AV is caught between both sides of the war
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — When the shelling started in Kharkiv, Danny Degtjar might have been on the other side the world. But for the Seattle rapper better known as 28AV, the videos that surfaced of residential buildings destroyed by Russian forces hit incredibly close to home.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Leave it to Bob Dylan to promise something special and not give us details. And he's got a co-conspirator in celebrated producer T Bone Burnett.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Be still, my beating heart. Or, rather, Ireland Baldwin’s beating heart. Because she’s freaking out about it.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co. has brought its characters to life in its theme parks and expanded its franchises through streaming services.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After inching back into the limelight over the last few months, Travis Scott is officially ready to hit the festival stage again — announcing his first public appearance since the Astroworld Festival last year, which resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers.
- AP
Police in Las Vegas say a rapper and former reality TV figure is facing a felony sex trafficking charge in an ongoing criminal investigation alleging that he used his large social media following to recruit women as prostitutes. Records showed Wednesday that Kevin Lamont Barnes Jr. was arrested Monday and released Tuesday without bail from the Clark County Detention Center pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 10. Barnes is 37 and uses the name Chopper. He was featured on the early 2000’s MTV reality series “Making the Band.” It's not immediately clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Barnes became part of the hip-hop group Da Band, formed by Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.
Lily Sheen, daughter of Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, weighs in on ‘difficulty’ of having famous folks
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Some might call it the unbearable weight of being in the public eye — or of Hollywood nepotism.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
HBO Max Holocaust entry “The Survivor” tells the compelling story of Harry Haft, aka Herzko Haft, a Polish Jew who survived Auschwitz by boxing fellow inmates for the amusement of Nazi military personnel, who then executed the losers.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE - Associated Press
At the first meeting of Disney World’s private government since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure to dissolve it next year, officials were still confused about what the new legislation meant. The administrator of the Reedy Creek Improvement District told its board of supervisors Wednesday that the expansion of a solar power program would likely be delayed because a developer was experiencing financing challenges related to the legislation. The dissolution measure was passed quickly in the Republican-controlled statehouse without public study of its impact. It was hastily signed into law by DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s opposition to a new law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sofia Richie’s tropical proposal may have been straight out of a romance novel, but fiancé Elliot Grainge struggled to ask his future father-in-law for her hand in marriage.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Helen Mirren is celebrating the beauty of humanity.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, the heads of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios' film business, are leaving the company, in a move that comes shortly after Amazon took over the storied studio.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
“Memory” is an interesting title for the latest Liam Neeson thriller. Do you remember the last Liam Neeson thriller? Or the one before that? It began getting hard to tell these films from one another years ago, and yet they’ve kept coming. “Memory" doesn’t remake the formula but makes for a brutal and bleak variation on the Liam Neeson theme, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It casts a broader, more interwoven noir tapestry set around the Texas borderlands. Neeson plays an assassin with early onset Alzheimer's. “Memory” is murkier and darker than many Neeson thrillers, but lacks punch. It opens in theaters Friday.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Key witness for the Kardashians Corey Gamble testified that he saw Blac Chyna punch Rob Kardashian and whip him with a phone-charging cord. Gamble is the longtime boyfriend of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner. He was on the stand Wednesday at a trial in which Chyna alleges the Kardashian family destroyed her reality TV career by saying she assaulted her then-fiancé Rob Kardashian. Chyna's lawyer asked why he hadn't mentioned the cord or a metal rod he said Chyna was holding in a declaration he made two years ago. Gamble said he may have left out details then, but the assault definitely happened.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Back in 2001, Guy Pearce starred in Christopher Nolan’s “Memento,” a film about a man tracking down his wife’s killer while suffering from memory loss, using notes and tattoos on his body to remember clues in his search. In 2022, he’s co-starring in a film in which a contract killer sufferin…
- The Advertiser
Lafayette’s old City Hall building will be renamed in honor of Festival International de Louisiane co-founder Phil Lank. The Advertiser reports that the Lafayette City Council unanimously approved the move to recognize Lank on Tuesday. He was instrumental in the creation of what has since become Lafayette’s signature annual event. Lank died in January at the age of 73. Former Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Cathy Webre says Lank touched every facet of the community and the city is grateful for his vision and work to revive downtown.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
On Monday afternoon, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released a Dropbox filled with documents and video evidence from the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and wounding of director Joel Souza, on the New Mexico set of the Alec Baldwin film…
What does a movie producer do? ‘The Offer,’ a series about the making of ‘The Godfather,’ provides an answer
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A few years ago, ahead of the 2019 Oscars, I wrote a column that started with a simple question: What does a movie producer do? Despite the ubiquity of the term, it’s a job title that fails to capture the day-to-day work itself. Director? Sure, most of us have a decent idea of what that mean…
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
In the new Finnish film “Hatching,” 12-year-old Tinja is the picture of a certain kind of Nordic perfectionism. She lives a picture-perfect life that she doesn't quite understand has been manufactured by her blogger and influencer mother. But things start to get gruesome after she finds a strange egg in the woods that hatches some of her deepest and ugliest fears and fantasies. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “Hatching” might not be the most subtle film, but it's an effective critique of the perils of perfectionism with a haunting and jaw-dropping conclusion. “Hatching” is in theaters starting Friday.
- Lori Weisberg - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — With Comic-Con’s return to downtown San Diego just three months away, the always anxiety-inducing hotel sale for the July convention is returning as well — on Thursday morning.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'MEMORY'