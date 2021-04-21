- Mary Schmich Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Poetry is often referred to as an art, and it is one, but it’s also a practical tool. It can jostle your brain into new thoughts, change your mood with only a few words, keep you company like an old friend.
- Marylynne Pitz Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
After learning that Japan was using robots to comfort legions of lonely, older people, novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was alternately "horrified and fascinated," he says.
- Jacqueline Cutler New York Daily News (TNS)
"Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter’s Story" by Mazie K. Hirono; Viking (416 pages, $28)
- Oline H. Cogdill South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
"Every Last Fear" by Alex Finlay; Minotaur (368 pages, $26.99)
- Christopher Borrelli Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Richard Wright, in the winter of 1941, was the most successful Black author in America. Only 14 years earlier, he had made the Great Migration, moving from Memphis to Chicago. He had enrolled in the 10th grade in Hyde Park but quickly dropped out and went to work. He sorted mail fo…
- Gustavo Arellano Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The menu was always small at Sonoratown on the outskirts of the Fashion District, and the coronavirus didn't change that.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A large-scale public artwork composed of giant sheets of jute sacks will be on display at Fisk University through May 31 as part of an initiative to promote social justice.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle, just days after the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.
- By NICK PERRY Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prince Philip was remembered in New Zealand on Wednesday as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — With a collective nervous energy, millions of people paused in front of television sets or other screens Tuesday for a verdict in the case that for nearly a year has exposed the raw nerve of racial relations in America.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy of County Music honors drew a record-low audience, joining other awards shows also finding dwindling viewer interest.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former president of the organization that hosts the Golden Globes has been dropped from the group’s board sending an email that called Black Lives Matter a “hate movement.”
- Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News (TNS)
The return of the Tribeca Film Festival will be worth the wait.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dozens of celebrities including actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda and Joaquin Phoenix on Tuesday called on U.S. President Joe Biden to refrain from signing any environmental agreement with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Karma, karma, karma, karma, "Karma Chameleon" is the official title of an upcoming biopic of Culture Club frontman Boy George.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Veteran film executives Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula who in their two decades at Searchlight Pictures oversaw the releases of major hits including “Juno,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” are retiring.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Steinman, the Grammy-winning composer who wrote Meat Loaf's best-selling “Bat Out Of Hell" debut album as well as hits for Celine Dion, Air Supply and Bonnie Tyler, has died, his brother said. He was 73.
- By The Associated Press
- By The Associated Press
- Theresa Braine New York Daily News (TNS)
Songwriter and collaborator with the stars Jim Steinman, whose lyrics helped push the likes of Celine Dion, Meat Loaf and Bonnie Tyler to stardom, has died.
- Stacy Perman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NBC and Dick Clark Productions, the broadcast network and producing partner of the Golden Globes, have asked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to expel its former president Phil Berk over an email he sent calling Black Lives Matter a “hate movement.”