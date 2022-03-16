Dilbert

'60 Minutes' tops in TV for third straight week

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS' “60 Minutes,” with reports on Ukraine, voting rights, Pete Buttigieg and “Ted Lasso,” was the week's most-watched live television show — making it three weeks in a row for the old guys.

Movie review: 'The Outfit' a gangster noir with expert craftsmanship

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Leonard (Mark Rylance), the proprietor of the finest bespoke suiting shop in 1956 Chicago, wants to make one thing very clear: he’s not a tailor, he’s a cutter. “Anyone with a needle and thread can call themselves a tailor,” he sniffs. No, Leonard trained for years on legendary Savile Row in…

Recently announced Versa concert is canceled

  • Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Versa, a concert and music festival newly announced for Chicago, has been canceled. The event, first announced March 1, has been slated to have an all-female lineup of musicians, comedians and speakers, and had been planned for June 11-12 at Lincoln Park South Fields.

Review: In ‘King James,' the love of LeBron James brings Cleveland friends together

  • Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Sustained close friendships take work, especially for men. They’re invariably fragile relationships, easily destroyed by inattention, jealousy, inequalities of wealth and success (or one party’s perceptions thereof), or mutual lack of care. And that’s just the internal stuff: many …

What to stream: 'Master' and the best of Regina Hall

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

On Friday, a new film hits Amazon Prime fresh from the Sundance Film Festival. Mariama Diallo’s debut feature, “Master,” takes on racial politics at a prestigious East Coast university using the horror genre. “Master” weaves together the story of three Black women navigating the microaggress…